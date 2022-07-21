UP CM Adityanath Unveils New Health Scheme for Govt Staff, Pensioners

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Thursday that 75 lakh people including 22 lakh state government employees and pensioners as well as their dependents will benefit from the Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Rajya Karmchari Cashless Chikitsa Yojana.

Launching the scheme, he said that it has been a long pending demand and Uttar Pradesh was the first state to start the scheme in the country, adding that it would solve the problem of medical treatment of all the needy government employees, pensioners, and their dependents.

The CM also distributed health cards, which will provide insurance coverage worth up to Rs 5 lakh annually under the scheme to 10 employees, on the occasion. He said that the amount could even be increased if need be in certain cases.

He added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi accorded top priority to the health of people and launched Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojana, which gave health insurance coverage of Rs 5 lakh to Antyodaya families benefiting millions of people while this scheme would cover state government employees.

Describing government employees as part of the family who played a vital role in bringing government’s schemes to the ground, the CM urged them to work as a team to serve people and see to it that a common man did not have to visit their tables repeatedly to get a genuine job done.

Criticising the approach of some employees to even treat a possible solution as a problem, the CM said, “A common man’s blessings and curses matter a lot. A good worker is remembered even after decades of his service, while those indulging in wrong practices have to suffer humiliating transfers at the fag end of their careers and people celebrate it.”

“If UP emerged as a model to emulate during the Covid-19 pandemic, it was because we worked as a team. If we work as a team, Uttar Pradesh can achieve many milestones of development in the future also. During the pandemic when states were laying off employees, we ensured that no jobs were lost and people got their salaries and pensions on time,” the CM said.

He added that the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government left no stone unturned to ensure that the 25 crore people of the state were not affected by the pandemic. “We did not shut markets and industries so that people could continue to earn their living amid constraints of the pandemic. Besides, health workers, as well as Anganwadi and Asha workers, did a commendable job in helping us tackle Covid by reaching out to Covid patients and their families to help them,” he added.

