UP CM Attacks Congress Over Gupkar Alliance, Asks Party for Explanation

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday attacked Congress on the issue of Gupkar alliance in Jammu and Kashmir. Terming the alliance by parties in Jammu and Kashmir as a "nefarious" design towards compromising the integrity and sovereignty of the country, he said the Congress owes an explanation to the people of India over standing with separatists forces in J&K.

“The stand of the Congress is not clear on the Gupkar alliance as well as Jammu and Kashmir. 'Congress Ka Haath, Algavvad ke Saath' (Congress is seen standing with the separatist forces)," he said at a press conference in Lucknow.

Adityanath said the Congress has been indulging in "double talk", saying one thing in Delhi and the other in Kashmir. “The Congress should clear its stand as it is seen joining hands with persons like Farooq Abdullah, who talks of taking help from the enemy country, and Mehbooba Mufti who always speaks against the country. Congress is the same party whose leaders P Chidambaram and Ghulam Nabi Azad spoke openly against abrogation of Article 370 and supported the cause of separatism and terrorist ideology,” he said.

“It (Congress) ruled the country for 70 years and did nothing for the development of J&K and now it is trying to hinder the efforts that we (BJP) started on August 9, 2019, by removing article 370 and 35A,” he added.

Adityanath alleged that the Congress is playing with the sovereignty and the security of India.

“We are trying to connect the people of J&K with development through local body elections and the separatists are making all efforts to sabotage the process. They do not want the people of J&K to get associated with the process (of elections) and participate in development and this alliance will further the cause,” he said.

“Time and again these people could be seen inviting China for its help (on article 370) and how the Congress leadership is tolerating this is surprising,” he said commenting on the leaders of the alliance comprising National Conference, PDP, Awami National Conference, Communist Party of India (M), and Jammu and Kashmir People's Conference.