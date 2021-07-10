UP CM Praises PM Modi's OBC Inductions in New Cabinet, Quotes Lohia on Country Witnessing 'Drastic Social Changes'

Following the mega Cabinet reshuffle, Uttar Pradesh’s chief minister on Saturday complimented Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the record OBC representation in the Council of Ministers.

“PM Modi’s new cabinet is a true representation of Indian diversity. Under the leadership of PM Modi, the dream of Baba Sahab Ambedkar and Ram Manohar Lohiya of public representation and public participation is coming true,” Adityanath tweeted.

आदरणीय PM मोदी जी का नया मंत्रिमंडल वास्तव में संपूर्ण भारत का प्रतिनिधित्व करता है। हमारे महापुरुषों ने, खासकर बाबा साहब और लोहिया जी जैसे चिंतकों ने देश में जिस जनप्रतिनिधित्व और जनभागीदारी की कल्पना की थी, आदरणीय मोदी जी के नेतृत्व में वो सरकार से लेकर समाज तक साकार हो रही है।— Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) July 10, 2021

In his tweets, Adityanath praised PM Modi for giving full representation to the Other Backward Class (OBC) in the new cabinet and for giving them the responsibility of handling the nation. If Lohiya would have been amid us today, he would have been delighted to see his beliefs flourishing, he added.

लोहिया जी का मानना था कि पिछड़ों को शक्ति देकर ही परिपक्व लोकतंत्र संभव है। प्रधानमंत्री जी ने ओबीसी आयोग को संवैधानिक दर्जा दिया और OBC नेतृत्व को मंत्रिमंडल में बड़ी भागीदारी देकर देश की जिम्मेदारी भी दी है। लोहिया जी आज होते तो अपने विचार बीज को फलित होते देख हर्ष से भरे होते।— Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) July 10, 2021

He attacked the opposition and said when the country is witnessing such dynamic changes in governance, there are a few people who are still opposing it. He added everyone who is opposing the decision has neither respected Dr. Lohia nor do they believe in his principles and teachings.

आज जब देश इतने बड़े सार्थक और सकारात्मक सामाजिक बदलाव का साक्षी बन रहा है, दुर्भाग्य से कुछ लोग इसमें भी राजनैतिक विरोध कर रहे हैं। ऐसे लोगों को लोहिया जी ने कहा था- "सामाजिक परिवर्तन के बड़े काम जब प्रारंभ होते हैं तो कुछ लोग आवेश में इसका विरोध करते हैं"।— Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) July 10, 2021

As many as seven leaders from Uttar Pradesh were inducted into the Union Cabinet reflecting the ruling BJP’s focus on its targeted constituencies of non-Yadav OBC and non-Jatav Dalits ahead of the 2022 Assembly polls.

The OBC faces from Uttar Pradesh include Apna Dal MP Anupriya Patel, who had served as MoS, Health and Family Welfare, between 2016 and 2019. S P Singh Baghel and B L Verma who made it to the Union council of ministers are also prominent OBC leaders. A five-time MP, Satya Pal Singh Baghel currently represents Agra in the Lok Sabha as a BJP MP. A party-hopper, 61-year-old Baghel was a member of the Lok Sabha in 1998, 1999 and 2004 as a Samajwadi Party MP, representing the Jalesar seat in Uttar Pradesh.

A member of the Rajya Sabha, 59-year-old B L Verma is an OBC leader who started off as an active party worker from Budaun in Uttar Pradesh.

An MP from Mirzapur, adjoining Varanasi- Patel hails from the Kurmi backward caste, one of the dominant non-Yadav OBCs traditionally associated with farming. The inductees reportedly reflected caste and regional necessities ahead of 2022 Assembly polls.

