UP CM Yogi Adityanath's Order: Pay Farmers Within 72 Hours of Wheat Procurement

As the Rabi crop procurement for 2022-23 on fixed minimum support price (MSP) began on Friday, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath issued directions to officers to transfer money to the bank accounts of farmers within 72 hours.

The government has fixed a target of procuring 60 lakh MT of wheat this year. The Central government has fixed the MSP for wheat at Rs 2,015 per quintal, hiking it by Rs 40 from last year’s Rs 1,975 per quintal.

Chairing a high-level review meeting of officials, Adityanath said, “Officers should make all necessary arrangements for procurement of wheat in their respective districts so that farmers do not face any problem.”

As per information provided by department officials, so far, over 1,48,383 farmers have registered to sell their produce. A total of 4,593 centres have been opened for convenience of farmers and purchase has begun at 3,980 centres.

The CM has also directed the officials to ensure timely lifting of crop from the mandis and to make all necessary arrangements.

Designated institutions for the purchase are food and civil supplies department, UP Cooperative Federation (PCF), UP Cooperative Union Ltd (PCU), Mandi Parishad, UP Consumer Cooperative Union (UPSS), SFC, and BFC.

To help farmers, the UP government has introduced new devices and technology. The purchase is being done on the basis of biometric verification of farmers or their authorised representative through e-pop at the centres.

