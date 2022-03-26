UP CM Yogi Adityanath’s Cabinet 2.0: Who May Get Which Portfolio? Here’s the List

While the cabinet of Yogi Adityanath was sworn in on Friday, it could take a few more days for portfolio distribution among ministers.

Fifty-two ministers took the oath in a grand swearing-in ceremony at Ekana stadium in Lucknow on Friday.

Sources said the two deputy chief ministers, Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, may be given charge of development-oriented ministries, with Maurya getting public works department (PWD) like before, while Pathak the urban development department.

The responsibility of Jal Shakti Ministry may be given to Swatantra Dev Singh, the incumbent state unit chief, said sources.

The ministry coordinates with the Centre and plays a pivotal part in PM Narendra Modi-backed Namami Gange project.

Sources said former IAS Arvind Sharma may be given the charge of the health department, while Baby Rani Maurya could be made the education minister.

Sources added that Suresh Khanna may be made the minister of finance and parliamentary affairs.

Surya Pratap Shahi may get agriculture or sugarcane development, Dharampal Singh may get rural development department and Bhupendra Chaudhary may get the panchayati raj department, said sources.

The newly sworn in MoS (independent charge) and UP BJP general secretary JPS Rathore could get the responsibility of the state transport department.

