UP Cong Chief Arrested in Agra for Staging Dharna Over Buses for Migrants; Priyanka's Aide Booked

Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Kumar Lallu was arrested on Tuesday evening by the Agra Police when he staged a dharna at the Uncha Nagla border in the Taj City to protest against the refusal of the police to allow buses commissioned by the Congress to move forward, according to Congress media coordinator Lalan Kumar.

High drama was witnessed on the Agra border when Lallu insisted on taking the buses, but the police refused to allow them to move, saying they had no information about any permission.

Lallu was physically removed by the cops from the spot, but he returned a short while later after which he was arrested and taken to the Civil Lines police station.

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi tweeted that according to the UP government, 879 buses were found to be 'fit' after examination. She said that the party would provide 200 more buses on Wednesday and urged the UP government to allow the buses to move with the migrant workers.

Meanwhile, the Lucknow police have registered a case of fraud and forgery against Sandeep Singh, personal secretary to Priyanka Gandhi.

Sandeep Singh has been booked for furnishing wrong details about the buses arranged by the Congress to carry migrant workers to their destination.

The state government had stated earlier in the day that registration numbers of scooters, goods carriers and ambulances were shown as buses.

The case registered at Hazratganj police station also names state Congress President Ajay Kumar Lallu.

