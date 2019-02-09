English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
UP Cong Workers Plan Big as 'Captain' Priyanka is Set to Take Charge in Lucknow on Feb 11
Over two dozen spots have been identified on a 12-km stretch from Lucknow airport to the state Congress office where party workers will be welcoming Priyanka Gandhi
File photo of Priyanka Gandhi
Lucknow: Congress workers in Uttar Pradesh are all set to welcome the newly elected AICC general secretary for UP East, Priyanka Gandhi, on her first visit to Lucknow.
Priyanka will be holding a roadshow along with Congress president Rahul Gandhi and AICC general secretary for UP West Jyotiraditya Scindhia on February 11.
Over two dozen spots have been identified on a 12-km stretch from Lucknow airport to the state Congress office where party workers will be welcoming the trio.
Speaking to News18, Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) spokesperson Anshu Awasthi said, “We are finalising the welcome plan under the leadership of AICC president Raj Babbar. Congress workers from other states will also join us for the grand welcome of Priyanka ji, Rahul ji and Jyotiraditya ji. Certainly, we are high on 'josh'. Not just Congress workers, but the common people are also excited to welcome Priyanka ji to Lucknow.”
“We now hope the Congress would be revived in the state the way it was 30 years ago,” added Awasthi.
The UPCC office at Mall Avenue in Lucknow has been all spruced up and new hoardings have come up all the way from the airport welcoming the trio to the party office.
A team of Special Protection Group (SPG) had also visited the UPCC headquarters and had met senior Congress leaders to make necessary security arrangements ahead of the top leaders’ visit.
Priyanka and Scindhia will reach Lucknow on February 11 along with Rahul. While the newly appointed general secretaries will stay at the UPCC headquarters till February 14, Rahul will fly back to Delhi the same day.
During their stay at UPCC office, Priyanka and Scindhia are expected to meet party workers from across districts.
It is learnt, Priyanka will be meeting party cadres from 42 constituencies, while Scindhia will interact with workers from 38 constituencies.
A detailed list of the existing team of office-bearers has been given to the AICC.
