UP Cong Building Gets a New Look, Indira Gandhi's Room Revamped for Grand-daughter Priyanka
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is set to visit the state on February 11 to discuss party’s strategies for upcoming Lok Sabha elections due by May.
Ahead of Priyanka Gandhi's visit, the UPCC headquarters in Lucknow is getting revamped to welcome the newly appointed General secretaries.
Lucknow: After formally taking over as Congress general secretary in-charge of Uttar Pradesh (East) in New Delhi on Tuesday, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is set to visit the state on February 10 or 11 to discuss party’s strategies for upcoming Lok Sabha elections due by May.
Senior party leaders said Priyanka and Jyotiraditya Scindia (general secretary in-charge of UP-West) will spend four days every week at the UP Congress Committee (UPCC) headquarters here to monitor poll preparations and formalise strategies in their respective constituencies.
According to officials, the UPCC headquarters of the state has been revamped and is in the final stage of preparations to welcome the newly-appointed general secretaries.
A senior Congress leader told News18 on the condition of anonymity that Priyanka and Jyotiraditya will reach Lucknow on Sunday or Monday. “During their stay, they will meet party workers individually as well as in groups and will meet aspiring candidates, workers and post-holders of the UPCC. Their rallies and tours across the state will also be formalised,” he said, adding the leaders will now be pulling the reins entirely and all party decisions will be taken under their guidance.
Meanwhile, the UPCC is preparing to give Priyanka a grand welcome who will be on her first visit to state and the UPCC headquarters after her appointment as AICC general secretary (east UP). A road show is likely on the cards as well.
Several rooms of the UPCC headquarters have been refurbished and a newly built media hall will be inaugurated by Priyanka. Apart from this, a room next to the room UPCC Chief Raj Babbar’s on the first floor, has been revamped and is likely to be used by Priyanka for meetings with leaders and party workers.
It is the same space which was once used by Priyanka’s grandmother and former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.
On January 23, Congress president Rahul Gandhi had announced the new posts for Priyanka and Scindia. “I have not sent Priyanka and Jyotiraditya to UP for two months. I have given a mission to them. They are very powerful leaders of the party and I trust they will work for the state. We want to change the state’s politics with these young leaders,” he said.
| Edited by: Zoya Mateen
