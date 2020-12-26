UP Congress Chief, 50 Party Workers Held for Taking Out 'Padyatra' Without Permission: Police

Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Kumar Lallu and over 50 party workers were arrested here on Saturday after they tried to take out the 'Gai Bachao, Kisan Bachao' march without permission, police said. However, district Congress president Balwant Singh Rajput, who was among those arrested, claimed around 200 party workers were arrested.

He also alleged that about two dozen party workers were injured as the police used force against them. The Congress had announced it will take out the 'Gai Bachao, Kisan Bachao' march in different districts of Bundelkhand to highlight the alleged mismanagement in cow shelters under the state government.

"About 50 to 60 workers, state Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu and district unit chief Balwant Singh Rajput were arrested from Dailwara township while trying to take out the march without permission. They have all been taken to police lines," ASP Brijesh Kumar Singh said.

The Congress' six-day march was to start from Saujana Gaushala here and culminate at Mandakini river in Chitrakoot district, where the party planned to perform 'tarpan' (religious rites) for the cows that died due to the state government's "mismanagement".