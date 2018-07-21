UP Congress Chief Babbar Says UP Police Acting like Bouncers of State Government

Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Raj Babbar on Saturday slammed the state police for the "poor" law-and-order situation, while alleging that they were acting as "bouncers" of the Yogi Adityanath government and harassing the poor people.He also claimed that in the no-confidence debate in the Lok Sabha on Friday the "gimmickry of the Narendra Modi government was exposed".Addressing party workers during a protest rally here, Babbar alleged, "The Uttar Pradesh Police is behaving like bouncers of the Yogi Adityanath government and is hell bent on harassing the poor people."The first responsibility of any elected government is to ensure security of the citizens, but the atmosphere of fear which is prevailing across the state suggest that there is no government in the state," he said.The state Congress chief said that it seems that "jungle raj" is prevailing in the state, with people being killed even in jail."There has been an increase in the instances of rape, while those who are demanding justice are baton-charged and fired upon," Babbar claimed.Referring to the no confidence motion against the Narendra Modi government, he said, "Through the no confidence motion, not only important issues came for discussion, but the gimmickry of Modi government was also exposed. All the promises of the Modi government have translated into gimmicks (jumlaa). Even the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh have proved to be a failure on all the issues."