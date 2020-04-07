POLITICS

1-MIN READ

UP Congress Starts Community Kitchens to Ensure Food for Poor During Lockdown

Food being prepared at the community kitchen started by UP Congress.

The community kitchens have been started in Lucknow, Noida, Greater Noida, Bulandshaher, Hapur, Varanasi and Fatehpur.

Qazi Faraz Ahmad
  • News18
  • Last Updated: April 7, 2020, 3:56 PM IST
Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee headed by Ajay Kumar Lallu has stepped in to provide food to poor people through community kitchen ‘Sajhi Rasoi’ during the 21-day lockdown in the country due to coronavirus.

The community kitchens have been started in Lucknow, Noida, Greater Noida, Bulandshaher, Hapur, Varanasi and Fatehpur and all the operations of these community kitchens are being directly monitored by Lallu. The first Sajhi Rasoi by Congress was started at UPCC headquarters at Mall Avenue in Lucknow after which the community kitchen started in other districts as well.

Speaking to News18, Lallu said, “The community kitchens have been started in the state as per the guidelines of our leader Priyanka Gandhi-ii and all the Congress workers have dedicated themselves to the service of mankind. We are not just ensuring cooked food to the poor but also ration is being supplied to all those who are in dire need. Congress workers will give their 100% to ensure food to every person we can through our community kitchens.”

“Our only agenda is not to let anyone sleep hungry in such a time when the country is witnessing lockdown due to coronavirus. We stand united in this hour of need and are committed to our cause of helping people without any kind of discrimination,” he added.

Lallu, who is also an MLA from Tamkuhi Raj assembly seat, is also reaching out to people through Twitter and other social media platforms to meet their need of food or other essentials.

