UP Congress to Conduct Mass Door-to-Door Campaign to Firm Up Manifesto Ahead of Assembly Elections

In an attempt to create an effective manifesto with issues encompassing the common man, the Uttar Pradesh Congress has decided to reach out to the public to finalise the election manifesto for the 2022 state assembly polls.

A strategy has been finalised for curating the election manifesto and key points include- law and order situation, farmers' issues, corruption, unemployment and worsening economic conditions. A meeting in this regard was convened by the National General Secretary of Indian National Congress and state Congress in-charge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

The key meeting was held between Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Manifesto Committee member Salman Khurshid, Rajya Sabha MP PL Punia, Supriya Srinetra, Vivek Bansal, Amitabh Dubey along with Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee President Ajay Kumar Lallu and MLA leader Aradhana Mishra Mona. It was decided to hold meetings across districts in the state to gather first-hand inputs.

“It was decided in the meeting that the Congress Party will make its manifesto by running a public campaign in the entire state. In this campaign, issues related to public concern will be included in the manifesto,” said Convener of the UPCC Media Department, Lalan Kumar.

“The public will be consulted through social media and other digital mediums and written advice will also be sought from intellectual class and mass organizations across the state. Such suggestions and issues will also be invited from the general public for the assembly election manifesto,” Kumar added.

Actively involved in state politics, the UPCC has also announced the formation of key committees which will be working for the upcoming assembly polls.

Congress loyalist and former Union minister Salman Khursheed will be leading the team creating the party's manifesto for polls. Other names in the Manifesto Committee include PL Punia, Aradhana Mishra Mona, Vivek Bansal, Supriya Srinate, and Amitabh Dubey.

The Outreach Committee comprises of veteran leaders Pramod Tiwari, Pradip Jain Aditya, Gajraj Singh, Naseemuddin Siddiqui, Imran Masood, Bal Kumar Patel. Meanwhile, the Membership Committee will include Anugrah Narayan Singh, Ajay Kapoor, BL Khabri, Mohd Muqeem, Kamal Kishor Commando, and Ajay Rai.

Keeping in mind the upcoming Panchayat polls in the state, Congress has also announced Panchayat Raj Election Committee, comprising Rajesh Misha, Zafar Ali Naqvi, and many more leaders