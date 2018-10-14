UP Congress Welcomes Vijay Rupani With Black Flags To Protest Attacks on Migrants in Gujarat

Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani, who reached Lucknow on Sunday evening, was shown black flags by the Congress members to protest the attacks on Hindi-speaking migrants in Gujarat.Accompanied by a 14-member delegation, Rupani is in Lucknow to attend a programme with UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan on Monday.Waving black flags and shouting slogans against the Gujarat chief minister, the protesters came in from all the directions and blocked the road as soon as the cavalcade of Rupani reached the Loreto crossing. They were immediately nabbed and taken to the Hazratganj police station. Shrot Gupta, secretary of UP Congress and in-charge of Yuva Congress, was among those detained.Speaking to News18, UPCC Spokesperson Anshu Awasthi said, “The BJP government in Gujarat is silent about the atrocities on the north Indians and that is why they are forced to flee the state. The welcome of Gujarat chief minister by the CM Yogi despite the atrocities shows it’s a conspiracy of the BJP. The prime minister of the country may choose to remain silent about the violence against people who had elected him as their MP, the Congress party will remain silent.”UPCC chief Raj Babbar had earlier expressed concerns about the widespread attacks on migrant workers that have sparked an exodus and also announced a statewide stir. The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Babbar in Lucknow, after which all district units of Congress were notified about the call for protest.“More than 40,000 people have fled due to violence and another 200 have been jailed. Cases have been registered against 400 people. News reports of attacks on people from UP and Bihar in Mehsana, Vadodra, Gandhnagar, Ahmedabad and Surat are coming every day,” Babbar had said.In a direct attack on PM Narendra Modi, Babbar had said, “self-declared son of ‘Maa Ganga’ has chosen to remain silent” even when the situation continues to worsen.