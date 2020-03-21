English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
UP Congress's Advice to People during Janata Curfew: Watch Gandhi Films, Read Nehru Letters

Image for representation: Passengers wearing protective face masks wait at a railway station following cancellation of trains in the wake of coronavirus pandemic on Saturday, March 21, 2020. (PTI Photo)

PM Narendra Modi on Friday urged citizens to stay at home from 7am to 9pm and curb their movement to a minimum to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Qazi Faraz Ahmad
  • News18 Lucknow
  • Last Updated: March 21, 2020, 10:35 PM IST
As the country prepares for 'Janata curfew’ called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, the Uttar Pradesh Congress has issued a few suggestions on how to spend the day at home. Modi on Friday urged citizens to stay at home from 7am to 9pm and curb their movement to a minimum to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The letter issued by UP Congress Committee asks everyone to make constructive use of the day, asking them to start their morning at 6am with a prayer respecting all religions, preferably 'Raghupati Raja Ram' followed by a reading of the Hind Swaraj at 10am.

At noon, the state Congress said people can watch the 'Gandhi' movie and three hours later play a game called 'Bharat Ka Vikas'. To play this, people should make a list of institutions like the ISRO, DRDO and BARC and write down the name of those under whose rule they were established. They have also been advised to make a chart about computer revolution, green revolution, and white revolution in India.

At 6pm, the letter advises people to sip tea and to watch 'Bharat Ek Khoj', based on the book by Jawahar Lal Nehru. An hour later, people can read a letter written by Bhagat Singh after which they can help their family members. At 8pm, the letter says people should read letters written by Nehru to Indira Gandhi.

