UP Cops to Cancel Gun licence of Man Who Threatened Khatauli BJP MLA

Muzaffarnagar (UP): Police has initiated proceedings to cancel the gun licence of an accused for allegedly threatening Khatauli BJP MLA Vikram Saini in connection with a confrontation during a marriage function here last month.

Based on a complaint, police on Sunday said proceedings are underway for cancelling the arm gun licence of Hariswaroop Sharma.

Last month, police had registered a case against Sharma for threatening and misbehaving with the BJP MLA by brandishing the pistol during the ceremony in Khatauli in the district on November 23.

Later, police gave a clean chit to the accused after a compromise was reached between him and the MLA.

