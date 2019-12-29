Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
Christmas 2019
News18 » Politics
1-min read

UP Cops to Cancel Gun licence of Man Who Threatened Khatauli BJP MLA

Last month, police had registered a case against Hariswaroop Sharma for threatening and misbehaving with the BJP MLA by brandishing the pistol during the ceremony in Khatauli in the district on November 23.

PTI

Updated:December 29, 2019, 3:07 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
UP Cops to Cancel Gun licence of Man Who Threatened Khatauli BJP MLA
Representative image.

Muzaffarnagar (UP): Police has initiated proceedings to cancel the gun licence of an accused for allegedly threatening Khatauli BJP MLA Vikram Saini in connection with a confrontation during a marriage function here last month.

Based on a complaint, police on Sunday said proceedings are underway for cancelling the arm gun licence of Hariswaroop Sharma.

Last month, police had registered a case against Sharma for threatening and misbehaving with the BJP MLA by brandishing the pistol during the ceremony in Khatauli in the district on November 23.

Later, police gave a clean chit to the accused after a compromise was reached between him and the MLA.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram