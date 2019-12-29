UP Cops to Cancel Gun licence of Man Who Threatened Khatauli BJP MLA
Last month, police had registered a case against Hariswaroop Sharma for threatening and misbehaving with the BJP MLA by brandishing the pistol during the ceremony in Khatauli in the district on November 23.
Representative image.
Muzaffarnagar (UP): Police has initiated proceedings to cancel the gun licence of an accused for allegedly threatening Khatauli BJP MLA Vikram Saini in connection with a confrontation during a marriage function here last month.
Based on a complaint, police on Sunday said proceedings are underway for cancelling the arm gun licence of Hariswaroop Sharma.
Last month, police had registered a case against Sharma for threatening and misbehaving with the BJP MLA by brandishing the pistol during the ceremony in Khatauli in the district on November 23.
Later, police gave a clean chit to the accused after a compromise was reached between him and the MLA.
