UP Deputy CM Asks Congress to Apologise to Migrant Workers over Bus Fare Tussle

A day after the Congress-led Rajasthan government submitted a bill of over Rs 36 lakh for making arrangements for the return of stranded students of UP from Kota, the Yogi Adityanath government cleared the dues on Friday. His deputy Dinesh Sharma said the incident has exposed the Congress and made it clear the party is not bothered about the plight of migrants but wants cheap publicity instead.

"The Congress party is shedding crocodile tears over the plight of migrant workers. All their sentiments in this regard are just a ploy to gain cheap popularity. The dual character of the Congress has once again been exposed. They must apologise to the migrant workers and the country for this," he said.

Sharma said that the Congress had claimed to have arranged 10,00 buses for the return of migrant workers. "However, the list of vehicles provided had many scooters, bikes and ambulances rather than buses. Many buses were also unfit," he said, adding that the party to ferry children from Rajasthan's Kota to the UP border took the fare and money for diesel from the UP government.

Sharma said the Rajasthan government sent a letter to the UP government on April 27-28 asking for the payment and also sent a reminder on May 8. "The payment was done by the UP government on May 20," he added.

Sharma asked if during this period of unprecedented crisis, it was appropriate for the Congress to charge fares to ferry those students to the UP border. "It is well known for what purpose this party is doing politics on buses. No arrangement for meals was done for the drivers of the buses about which the Congress is talking. Many buses did not even have diesel. The party which could not provide food to the drivers of the buses, what would have happened if we had sent migrant workers through them?" he said.

UP Transport Minister Ashok Kataria said the aim of the Congress party is only to mislead its workers.