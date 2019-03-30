English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rahul Gandhi's Nyay Scheme is 'Anyaay Yojana', says Yogi Adityanath's Deputy Dinesh Sharma
Congress president Rahul Gandhi had on Monday announced that Rs 72,000 per year will be given as minimum income to 5 crore poor families if his party is voted to power in Lok Sabha polls, asserting that it would be a 'final assault' on poverty.
File photo of Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma.
Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma on Saturday described the Congress' Nyay scheme as "anyay (injustice) yojana", saying that the scheme is "laughable" when compared to the welfare schemes implemented by the BJP.
"The public is able to see all the 'anyaay' done by them (Congress) in their Nyay scheme. This is a type of 'anyaay yojana', as in the period of more than 70 years of Independence, you (Congress) ruled the country for almost three-fourths of the period, but never thought about the betterment of the people, especially the poor," Sharma told PTI.
"The worst impact of the 'anyay yojana' will be visible in Amethi (Rahul's constituency), where the 'raj gharana' (royal family) will lose the parliamentary election this time by a margin of few lakh votes for the first time, and the flag of the BJP will fly high," the minister said.
Pointing out that the Congress had been saying 'garibi hataao' (eradicate poverty) for the past several years, Sharma wondered what the grand old party had done to achieve the goal.
In 72 years, the Bharatiya Janata Party leader alleged, the Congress was not able to give even Rs 72 and only raised 'garibi hatao' slogans. "The Congress is trying to misguide the people of the country by showing dreams of giving Rs 72,000 per year."
"This only shows their disappointment and desperation vis--vis the various developmental works carried out by the BJP government in the last five years," he said, adding that the people of the country would now say "Rahul bhagaao".
Sharma said the Nyay scheme seemed "laughable" when compared to the welfare schemes implemented by the National Democratic Alliance for the poor.
