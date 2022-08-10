UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya Made Leader of House in Legislative Council

Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Keshav Prasad Maurya, was made Leader of the House in the state’s Legislative Council on Wednesday.

This `was confirmed by the office of the Principal Secretary of the Legislative Council after receiving a letter.

Maurya’s election comes as the previous Leader of the House and state cabinet minister, Swatantra Dev Singh, resigned from the post, and also resigned from the Legislative Council.

Swatantra Dev Singh also resigned as Uttar Pradesh BJP chief last month just days after his term expired. Singh’s three-year tenure came to an end on July 16.

Singh resignation came days after his junior minister Dinesh Khatik resigned from the state council of ministers, complaining that officials did not listen to him or share any information about his ministry.

