English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
UP Deputy CM Mocks SP-BSP Alliance, Says Opposition Searching for Scapegoat
In a photo-finish to the keenly watched Rajya Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh, the BJP on Friday took a sweet revenge on the opposition by ensuring victory of all its nine candidates, days after it lost two crucial seats in the Lok Sabha bypolls in the state.
Dinesh Sharma termed the alliance of the SP and the BSP as "lathabandhan".
Mathura: Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma termed the alliance of the SP and the BSP as "lathabandhan" (a tie-up to intimidate people), and said the opposition in the state is finding itself politically unsafe and hence is in search of a scapegoat.
He said so far, Uttar Pradesh had the privilege of having the prime minister and the home minister as MP from the state, but now the finance minister too has joined the list.
In a photo-finish to the keenly watched Rajya Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh, the BJP on Friday took a sweet revenge on the opposition by ensuring victory of all its nine candidates, days after it lost two crucial seats in the Lok Sabha bypolls in the state.
The remaining seat went to the Samajwadi Party in the polls marred by cross-voting from both the sides, which led to the defeat of the BSP candidate in the prestigious battle of ballots, touted as a test for the new-found bonhomie between the parties headed by Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati.
"In fact, the alliance of is not based on any principle except on 'Modi Hatao, BJP Hatao' (Remove Modi and BJP)," Sharma said, and claimed that the recent elections in the northeast states and the Rajya Sabha polls yesterday(Friday) have shown that the opposition's dreams are not going to come true in the near future.
Also Watch
He said so far, Uttar Pradesh had the privilege of having the prime minister and the home minister as MP from the state, but now the finance minister too has joined the list.
In a photo-finish to the keenly watched Rajya Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh, the BJP on Friday took a sweet revenge on the opposition by ensuring victory of all its nine candidates, days after it lost two crucial seats in the Lok Sabha bypolls in the state.
The remaining seat went to the Samajwadi Party in the polls marred by cross-voting from both the sides, which led to the defeat of the BSP candidate in the prestigious battle of ballots, touted as a test for the new-found bonhomie between the parties headed by Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati.
"In fact, the alliance of is not based on any principle except on 'Modi Hatao, BJP Hatao' (Remove Modi and BJP)," Sharma said, and claimed that the recent elections in the northeast states and the Rajya Sabha polls yesterday(Friday) have shown that the opposition's dreams are not going to come true in the near future.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
-
Sudhir Mishra, Dia Mirza, Tillotama Shome Bat For Content-Driven Films
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
News18 REEL Movie Awards: Irrfan Khan Bags Best Actor (Male) Award For Hindi Medium
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
News18 Reel Movie Awards: Ratna Pathak Shah Bags Best Actor (Female) Award
-
Thursday 22 March , 2018
News18 Reel Movie Awards: Tvf's The Bachelors Team Ecstatic On Winning Their First Award
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
Indians Dead in Iraq: MEA Identifies Dead Bodies in Mosul as Indians
Sudhir Mishra, Dia Mirza, Tillotama Shome Bat For Content-Driven Films
Tuesday 20 March , 2018 News18 REEL Movie Awards: Irrfan Khan Bags Best Actor (Male) Award For Hindi Medium
Tuesday 20 March , 2018 News18 Reel Movie Awards: Ratna Pathak Shah Bags Best Actor (Female) Award
Thursday 22 March , 2018 News18 Reel Movie Awards: Tvf's The Bachelors Team Ecstatic On Winning Their First Award
Tuesday 20 March , 2018 Indians Dead in Iraq: MEA Identifies Dead Bodies in Mosul as Indians
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Cannes chief Thierry Fremaux Checkmates Racing Reviewers, Bans Selfies On Steps
- Sonam and Anand All Set to Tie the Knot in Geneva? Deets Inside
- Cristiano Ronaldo Brace Saves the Day, Steals Mohamed Salah's Thunder
- Elon Musk Deletes Facebook Pages of Tesla, SpaceX On a Twitter Challenge
- S Durga: Tracing The Travails of a Durga in God’s Own Inferno