UP Deputy CM’s 'Twitter Vadra' Jibe at Priyanka Triggers War of Words Between Congress, BJP

Speaking in Varanasi on Sunday, Maurya had said leaders like Akhilesh Yadav and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra use Twitter just to be in headlines.

Qazi Faraz Ahmad | News18@qazifarazahmad

Updated:December 2, 2019, 1:55 PM IST
Lucknow: A virtual war has broken out between BJP and Congress on Twitter after UP deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya asked AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to change her name to ‘Twitter Vadra’ for her online activism, eliciting a sharp response from the Congress.

Speaking in Varanasi on Sunday, Maurya had said leaders like Akhilesh Yadav and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra use Twitter just to be in headlines. He said both of them should change their names to ‘Twitter Yadav’ and ‘Twitter Vadra’ respectively.

Hitting back, Congress spokesperson and UP media incharge Rajiv Tyagi addressed the deputy CM as ‘Cheater Maurya’. “Dear Cheater Maurya Ji, the amount of time you dedicate to criticising Priyanka Ji, if the same amount of time you had given to your department, the people of UP would have benefitted from it. The time when Priyanka Ji got down on the roads of Sonbhadra, the entire BJP government was shocked.”

Social media platforms are a medium to say what is on your mind; they are also a medium to criticise the government. Kindly give such lame advice to your leaders first and tell them to leave social media platforms. You had written a letter to CM Yogi about the corruption in LDA, request you to kindly get that investigated first.”

