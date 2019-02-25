LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
UP Done, Mayawati and Akhilesh Seal Pact for Lok Sabha Elections in Uttarakhand, MP

Of the 29 seats in MP, the SP will contest three while in Uttarakhand, it will contest one of the five Lok Sabha seats.

News18.com

Updated:February 25, 2019, 3:21 PM IST
File photo of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav with BSP supremo Mayawati. (Image: News18)
The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the Samajwadi Party (SP) on Monday announced that they would contest the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in Uttarakhand and Madhya Pradesh together.

Of the 29 seats in MP, the SP will contest three while in Uttarakhand, it will contest one of the five Lok Sabha seats. The announcement comes close on the heels of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and BSP supremo Mayawati joining hands in Uttar Pradesh.

The parties had earlier decided on an equal partnership and said they would contest on 38 seats each, but the Samajwadi Party has now given away one seat from its quoto to accommodate the Rashtriya Lok Dal, which had been pressing for a minimum three seats.

The two parties have not announced any candidates for the two seats of Amethi and Rae Bareli, which are held by Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and his mother Sonia Gandhi, despite there not being a pre-poll alliance between the two parties.

When the SP and BSP had announced the tie-up last month, Mayawati had explained that the issue with getting the Congress on board was that the party had “no real vote transfer”.
