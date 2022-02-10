As Uttar Pradesh, mostly the western region, is out to vote in the first phase, several top leaders on Thursday appealed to residents to come out in large numbers and exercise their franchise. While Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked people to vote first before going out for breakfast or refreshments, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi urged people to vote and help India get rid of every kind of fear.

“Today is the first phase of voting in the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. I request all the voters to participate enthusiastically in this holy festival of democracy by following Covid rules. Remember, vote before going for refreshments!" PM Modi tweeted.

Rahul Gandhi appealed in a short post: “Free the country from all fear - come out, vote!" Her sister Priyanka Gandhi, on the other hand, posted a verse from Bhagwat Gita which meant one must perform their prescribed duties without thinking about the fruits of action. “Never consider yourself to be the cause of the results of your activities, and never be attached to not doing your duty," she advised quoting the verse.

Priyanka further said, “My dear sisters and brothers of western Uttar Pradesh, use the power of votes for your issues and for building a better future for the state. Best wishes to all my colleagues, workers and candidates of UP Congress. You should be proud that after 30 years we are fighting with our strength on all seats."

UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath had a message for Saharanpur that houses Deoband’s Darul Uloom. This poll season, the district witnessed the most number of crossovers by various party ranks, including former UP minister Dharam Singh Saini who switched over to Samajwadi Party and Congress heavyweight Imran Masood who joined the Akhilesh Yadav-led outfit leaving the grand old party faceless in the politically crucial region.

“The previous UP government had given Saharanpur mafia, scams and riots. Your BJP government has gifted Maa Shakumbhari University, Government Medical College, Government College, road network, ITI, Sports College and ‘One District-One Product’ scheme, etc to the district. The difference is clear," tweeted CM Yogi ahead of PM Modi’s visit to the region.

CM Yogi’s deputy, Keshav Prasad Maurya, said that western UP won’t just punch the polling machines today but will also knock the goons and criminals. Union minister Giriraj Singh said, “Today is the first phase of polling in Uttar Pradesh. I appeal to all the brothers and sisters to elect BJP to power by casting maximum votes. It will give you development, security, respect and good governance. Your one vote will build the bright future of Uttar Pradesh."

Former CM Akhilesh Yadav’s Samajwadi Party attached a newspaper clipping that stated “petrol and diesel prices may shoot up by Rs 8 after polls in five states, and appealed people to vote wisely. “Vote wisely, attack those who increase inflation. The public will not be hit by inflation when the SP-RLD coalition government will be formed," the party said. Yadav himself tweeted: “New Slogan of New UP: Development becomes ideology!"

Another former chief minister, Mayawati, said that it was time for UP to decide if they want five years of helplessness or liberation of poor. “A warm welcome to all of you in the first phase of voting today in 58 assembly constituencies of 11 districts in western UP. It is time to decide whether the coming five years in UP will be full of sorrow and helplessness or you will vote for change," she added.

Polling will be held in Uttar Pradesh in seven phases from February 10 to March 7, with the first phase being held today (Thursday). According to the schedule, the timings for citizens to cast their votes are 7 am to 6 pm on February 10.

Some of the notable constituencies in UP elections 2022 phase 1 are Aligarh, Agra, Noida, Ghaziabad, Mathura, Meerut, Hapur, Gautam Budh Nagar, Bulandhshahr, Muzaffarnagar and Dadri.

