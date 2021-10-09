UP Elections 2020: In PM Modi's Constituency, Priyanka Gandhi to Flag off 'Pratigya Yatra' Tomorrow

Congress general secretary and Uttar Pradesh in-charge Priyanka Gandhi, who has been at the front of Opposition protests against Lakhimpur violence, will head to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Parliamentary constituency Varanasi to kick start her ‘Pratigya Yatra’ from October 10. During her Kashi visit, Priyanka Gandhi will visit Baba Shrikashi Vishwanath, Maa Kushmanda and Baba Kal Bhairav Darbar.

After this, Priyanka will be blowing the poll bugle from the ground of Jagatpur Inter College, beginning the ‘Pratigya Yatra’. The Congress general secretary will also be addressing a public gathering on the occasion. One of the world’s most ancient cities, Varanasi which is also considered to be the centre of Purvanchal in the political corridors, will witness the political and religious visit of the senior Congress leader.

Speaking to the media on the issue, senior Congress leader Ajay Rai said, “On October 10, Priyanka ji will first visit Baba Vishwanath and Kushmanda Devi in Durgakund. After this, she will address the public in the rally. This will be a mega rally in which more than 2 lakh people are expected to participate.” Meanwhile, ahead of Priyanka Gandhi’s rally in Varanasi, party leaders are busy making arrangements for the rally and are not leaving any stone unturned to make the rally a success.

As per information, Priyanka will be making seven promises to the people from the stage and will assure to fulfil her words once Congress government is formed in the state. After taking a political lead in Lakhimpur, this will be Priyanka Gandhi’s first visit to Varanasi. In such a situation, there is a lot of enthusiasm among the Congress leaders too.

Apart from this, a bus yatra under the name ‘Hum Vachan Nibhayenge’ is also on the cards by the Congress party ahead of 2022 UP Polls. This Bus Yatra will go through 5 different parts of UP like Banaras, Ayodhya, Saharanpur, Agra and Jhansi.

Meanwhile, the Pratigya Yatra of Congress will cover a distance of more than 12 thousand kilometers and pass through every major village and town. This Yatra will be led by a designated panel of senior Congress leaders of the respective area. Priyanka Gandhi will flag off the Congress Pratigya Yatra by addressing a huge public meeting organized at the Jagatpur Inter College ground in Varanasi, after which this Yatra will also be taken out in districts like Ayodhya, Saharanpur, Agra and Jhansi during which Priyanka Gandhi will be seen attacking the government once again.

