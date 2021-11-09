UP Elections 2022: Akhilesh Yadav-led SP to Stage Protest After 16 Lakh Names Struck Off from Voter List

Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh elections 2022, Samajwadi Party president chief Akhilesh Yadav has threatened to sit on a protest against the Election Commission over allegedly striking off of around 16 lakh names from the voters’ list. He raised questions on the working of the poll body and alleged that the 16 lakh names were deliberately struck by the officers who were purposefully posted in the state.

Addressing a press conference in Lucknow at party headquarters on Tuesday, Yadav said, “Samajwadi Party will protest against the Election Commission. Details of more than 16 lakh omitted names are not being given. The officers of Uttar Pradesh have been deliberately posted to the commission. A big question is also being raised on the work of the Election Commission.”

Answering questions on alliance with uncle Shivpal Yadav, he said, “I have spoken to him (Shivpal) over the phone and even met chacha on Diwali and also spoke to village elders. We have said that he will get maximum respect.”

Reacting to the recent statement of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Kairana, he said, “Large number of farmers have committed suicide in Uttar Pradesh, many people lost their lives in Corona, what has the government done about it? BJP should tell its achievements, what work has BJP done. They should tell what they have done in four and a half years.”

“The Supreme Court is raising questions on the working of SIT in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident. The father of the main accused is still a minister at the Centre and is sharing the stage with Home Minister and Chief Minister then how can you expect that the farmers will get justice? The Union MoS has still not resigned which is a surprise,” the former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh said.

Targeting the BJP government over the demonetisation issue, Yadav said, “A few years back demonetisation was done and due to which people had to stand in queues. In such a queue outside the bank, Khajanchi was born. We have been celebrating the birthday of Khajanchi, instead, BJP should come forward and celebrate the occasion and also they should give some gifts to Khajanchi. Our transaction is white and black but the rupee is not white or black. Demonetisation was done deliberately to harass the public.”

