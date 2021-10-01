UP Elections 2022: BJP to Launch 3-Phased OBC Outreach on Oct 8, Hold 202 Rallies Till Diwali

The BJP is all set to launch its mega outreach programme aimed at OBC communities on October 8, coinciding with the festive season ahead of assembly elections early next year.

The exercise will last till Diwali and include sub-caste specific programmes apart from 202 mega rallies, state BJP chief for OBC Morcha Narendra Kashyap told News18.

“We are going to organise 202 rallies across Uttar Pradesh. These rallies will majorly be for the OBCs in which they will be told about government achievements and party policy. These rallies will be organised in the third leg of the outreach programme,” Kashyap said.

ALSO READ: Ration Meant for Poor Was Diverted to Saifai Family Under SP Rule, Says CM Yogi Adityanath

“We will be starting our campaign on October 8 with conferences for communities like Saini, Kashyap, Yadav, Vishwakarna, Rajbhar etc. These conferences will be organised by the OBC Morcha and will continue till Diwali. We will have around 15 to 20 community-specific conferences. Locations have also been identified in Lucknow for the conferences. The CM and deputy CM, along with other senior BJP leaders, will be present at these conferences,” Kashyap added.

Explaining about the second phase of the outreach, Kashyap said meetings will be arranged in 98 assembly seats with leaders of different communities. The 202 public rallies will make up the third phase, at one rally for two constituencies. The UP assembly has a total of 403 seats.

ALSO READ: ‘Only Alternative’: Priyanka Gandhi is Now The Big Face on Uttar Pradesh Congress Posters

A proposed fourth phase will include a membership drive by the BJP OBC Morcha. Central leaders Dharmendra Pradhan and Bhupendra Yadav are also expected to be present for the programmes.

The party’s informal outreach to the OBC community has already begun with the recent expansion of the Yogi Adityanath cabinet in which three OBC leaders were among seven new faces inducted. The others included a Brahmin leader, two leaders from Scheduled Castes and one from the Scheduled Tribes.

The new composition of the cabinet reflects recent change in voting patterns wherein OBC voters are believed to now be shifting to the BJP from the BSP and the SP. The BJP’s graph in Uttar Pradesh has been rising since 2014 Lok Sabha elections. The party did well in the state in the 2017 assembly elections and the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, whereas regional parties like BSP and SP delivered lackluster performances.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.