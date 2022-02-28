UP Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: 57.32% Voting Recorded in Phase 5 Polls, BJP Candidate Pratap Singh Banned from Campaigning for 24 Hrs

Read more

barring in Pratapgarh’s Kunda seat where Samajwadi Party candidate Gulshan Yadav’s convoy was allegedly attacked by some people.

Party workers claimed that Yadav sustained minor injuries. Samajwadi Party state president Naresh Uttam and party national spokesperson Rajendra Chowdhury have sent a written complaint to the Election Commission about the incident.

The Election Commission on Sunday barred a BJP candidate in the Uttar Pradesh polls from campaigning for 24 hours for making communal remarks. The 24-hour ban from campaigning for Raghvendra Pratap Singh, who is contesting the polls from the Domariyaganj Assembly seat, begins from 6 am on Monday.

While issuing its order, the poll watchdog referred to a video clip in which Singh broadly said in Bhojpuri that Hindus who “go to the other side” (and vote for the rival candidate) have Muslim blood flowing in their veins. The EC also provided the transcript of the purported remarks.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday accused the people of Uttar Pradesh of making all three rivals of her party useless by their overindulgence of their whims.

She also accused BSP chief Mayawati of never coming out of her house in the last five years, the Samajwadi Party of missing from UP as women faced atrocities there and Prime Minister Narendra Modi of being unaware of woes of UP people despite being omniscient.

Addressing an election meeting here, Vadra also accused the three parties of only being interested in taking people’s votes on the basis of caste and religion while caring little for them and their welfare.

Priyanka Gandhi hurled the allegation against the people of UP citing the example of children rendered indolent due to the people’s overindulgence of their whims. “At the time of elections, somebody will talk about bulldozers, somebody about terror, somebody about Pakistan, somebody of religion and caste. Why are they doing it?” Gandhi asked.

Holding people responsible for allegedly making political parties talk of things devoid of their interest, Priyanka Gandhi said, Sorry to say but the politics which has been going on in the state for the past 30 years, is because of your encouragement.

Gandhi attacked the BSP chief accusing her of never coming out of her home during the last five years. “The BSP leader never came out of her house in the past five years. I thought she would come out during the elections but she did not do even that, she said.

She also attacked Prime Minister Modi, accusing him of being unaware of the problem of stary cattle in Uttar Pradesh despite being antaryami and sarvgyani (omniscient) andbeo remaining aware of international situations. “People say the Prime Minister is ‘antaryami’ (omniscient) and ‘sarvagyani’. If you speak against him in a room, he will come to know of it. He has information about everything, she said.

