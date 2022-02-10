UP Elections 2022 Phase 1: Full List of Constituencies That Will Vote Today as Battle for UP Kicks Off

The battle for Uttar Pradesh began on Thursday with polling at 58 assembly seats spread across 11 districts in the western part of the state. Polling started at 7am and will continue till 6pm, officials of the state election commission said. Campaigning in the constituencies going to vote in the first round of the seven-phase election in the politically crucial state ended on Tuesday evening. Ministers whose fate would be decided in the first phase include Shrikant Sharma, Suresh Rana, Sandeep Singh, Kapil Dev Agarwal, Atul Garg and Chowdhury Lakshmi Narain. As many as 623 candidates, including 73 women are in the fray in the first phase and around 2.28 core voters, including 1.24 crore men and 1.04 crore women are eligible to cast their franchise, election officials said. The canvassing for the first phase remained confined to the virtual medium due to a ban on road shows and physical rallies in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The districts where the elections will be held are Shamli, Hapur, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Mathura and Agra. The first phase will cover the Jat-dominated belt of western UP from where farmers had participated actively in the stir against the Centre’s three farm laws in the national capital. In 2017, the BJP bagged 53 of the 58 seats, while the SP and the BSP had got two seats each. One seat had gone to the RLD.

Here are all the constituencies going to vote today:

Kairana

Thana Bhawan

Shamli

Budhana

Charthawal

Purqazi (SC)

Muzaffarnagar

Khatauli

Meerapur

Siwalkhas

Sardhana

Hastinapur (SC)

Kithore

Meerut Cantt

Meerut

Meerut South

Chhaprauli

Baraut

Baghpat

Loni

Muradnagar

Sahibabad

Ghaziabad

Modi Nagar

Dhaulana

Hapur (SC)

Garhmukteshwar

Noida

Dadri

Jewar

Sikandrabad

Bulandshahr

Syana

Anupshahr

Debai

Shikarpur

Khurja (SC)

Khair (SC)

Barauli

Atrauli

Chharra

Koil

Aligarh

Iglas (SC)

Chhata

Mant

Goverdhan

Mathura

Baldev (SC)

Etmadpur

Agra Cantt (SC)

Agra South

Agra North

Agra Rural (SC)

Fatehpur Sikri

Kheragarh

Fatehabad

Bah

