UP Elections 2022: Power-packed Day With CM Yogi, Priyanka Gandhi & Akhilesh Yadav's Campaigns

It is set to be a power-packed day for Uttar Pradesh as various political party leaders hold key events in the state today ahead of the 2022 elections. While UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will visit Jhansi, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will be in Chitrakoot, and Samajwadi party chief Akhilesh Yadav will hold his ‘Vijay Yatra’ in Ghazipur.

Gandhi, who will reach Prayagraj an hour after noon, will perform a Darshan Puja at the Matyagjendra Nath Temple dedicated to Lord Shiva, and will also converse with women on their empowerment. She will reach Chitrakoot at around 3pm by road, accompanied by Congress State President Ajay Kumar Lallu, Chhatisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel and other senior leaders, and will pay obeisance at the Lord Kamadgiri temple. Security arrangements have been strengthened ahead of the leader’s hectic schedule.

Meanwhile, the Samajwadi party will run its political campaign ‘Vijay Rath Yatra’ from Ghazipur to Lucknow today. The fourth leg of the Yatra will run total nine districts today - Ghazipur, Mau, Azamgarh, Ambedkar Nagar, Ayodhya, Sultanpur, Amethi, Barabanki and Lucknow.

The Yatra will start from Ghazipur after public meeting at 11 am at Pakhnpur, Mohammadabad. Route maps and reception venues for other events including road shows on the Purvanchal expressway have been fixed.

The inauguration of the Purvanchal Expressway, a key poll plank of the BJP, has also created way for political slugfest as both the BJP and opposition SP claim the project was their government’s initiative.

Fast forward to today’s rally of the SP chief, with reports claiming Yadav will also hold Sabhas at various points on the expressway.

Ahead of PM Modi’s inauguration of the expressway, some Samajwadi Party workers had cycled on the road and showered flowers on it, performing a symbolic inauguration, reports said.

Adityanath, too, is set to visit Jhansi today to campaign ahead of the crucial Uttar Pradesh assembly elections slated for next year. The ruling BJP and opposition parties in the fray are fighting tooth and nail to woo voters in the northern heartland.

The day may also bring with it some bad news for the SP and Bahujan Samaj Party, as sources informed News18 that ten MLCs from the parties will join the BJP today. A proposal before the BJP joining committee to include many big leaders including MLAs and MLCs of SP and BSP in the saffron party ahead of elections.

The committee approved the inclusion of ten MLCs including SP’s Legislative Council members Ravi Shankar Singh Pappu, CP Chand, Akshay Prasad Singh, Rama Niranjan and BSP’s Brajesh Kumar Singh Prinsu in the BJP. All the ten MLCs may take membership of the saffron party at the BJP headquarters today, sources said.

