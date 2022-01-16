UP Elections 2022: Will tell EC to Remove Officers Who Worked with Asim Arun, says Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party chief and former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav has said that he will ask the Election Commission (EC) to remove all police officers who have worked with bureaucrat Asim Arun to ensure they don’t work as “Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) agents” in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh (UP) elections.

Former IPS officer Asim Arun took VRS on January 15 and formally joined the BJP in Lucknow on Sunday. It was being speculated that Asim Arun will contest from Kannauj.

Earlier, former minister in the Yogi government Dara Singh Chauhan joined SP in the presence of Akhilesh Yadav at SP headquarters in Lucknow. Speaking at press conference in Lucknow at SP office on Sunday, the SP chief welcomed former BJP leader Chauhan.

While attacking the BJP, he said, “I will write to the Election Commission to make a list of officers who have worked with Asim Arun in the past five years and remove them all, else they will work as BJP’s agents. If the EC fails to take any action, then I will not think that EC is unbiased. Even in Panchayat Elections, the SP and DM were contesting elections for the BJP.”

“Also it should not be ignored that an officer of the same department in which Asim Arun was posted had died by suicide. Now you can understand why Asim Arun has gone to the BJP…,” said Akhilesh Yadav, reminding the media of the incident when additional SP of ATS Rajesh Sahni died by suicide.

The SP had earlier demanded removal of six administrative officers, however none of them have been removed by EC as of now.

The SP chief further said, “The backwards and Dalits of the state have understood that the BJP is trying to finish their reservation and that is why they are privatising everything. The BJP is just lying and no one can lie more than BJP leaders.”

Chauhan said, “The BJP came into power with the slogan of Sabha Sath Sabka Vikas, but that Vikas was limited to only a few people. The backwards and Dalits were duped by the BJP and now there is a conspiracy to take away their reservation. Farmers are sleeping in fields instead of their homes as they have to protect their crops from stray animals. We waited for five years, but the BJP didn’t fulfil its promises. We have 85% people with us and also a share in the remaining 15%. The backwards, Dalits, farmers and youth are with the SP.”

