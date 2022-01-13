CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Politics » UP Elections 2022: Trouble Mounts for BJP, Backward Caste Leader Mukesh Verma 7th MLA to Walk Out of Party
Firozabad MLA Mukesh Verma speaks to reporters on Thursday after announcing resignation from the BJP. (Twitter/@ANI)

Uttar Pradesh elections 2022: Mukesh Verma, MLA from Shikohahabd in Firozabad district, said he was following influential OBC leader Swami Prasad Maurya out of the BJP.

News Desk

The slew of resignations in the Uttar Pradesh BJP spilled over to Thursday with Shikohahabd MLA and Backward Caste leader Mukesh Verma resigning from the party’s primary membership weeks before Assembly elections.

Speaking to reporters, Verma, the seventh BJP MLA to quit in three days, said he was following influential OBC leader Swami Prasad Maurya out of the ruling party.

“Swami Prasad Maurya is our leader. We will support whatever decision he takes. Many other leaders will join us in the coming days," Verma said.

More details to follow

first published:January 13, 2022, 12:04 IST