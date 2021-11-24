UP Elections 2022: Union Minister & BJP Ally Anupriya Patel's Mother Ties Up with Samajwadi Party

Union minister Anupriya Patel’s mother Krishna Patel has tied up with the Samajwadi Party for Uttar Pradesh assembly elections in 2022. Patel is the president of Apna Dal (Kamerawadi), while her daughter heads the Apna Dal (S) faction.

In September, Anupriya had sent a proposal to her mother for uniting both the factions. However, Patel responded by accusing her son-in-law and Apna Dal (S) working, Ashish Patel, of trying to weaken her party.

Krishna Patel also alleged that Ashish Patel was an agent of the BJP and had an eye on her property. “Recently, a letter addressed to the director general of police, UP, went viral on social media. It demanded protection for me. In the letter, it was shown that there was a dispute between my daughters regarding my property," the Apna Dal (K) president said.

Refuting all allegations, Ashish said, “Mata Ji (Krishna Patel) is under pressure from her other daughter Pallavi Patel and son-in-law Pankaj Niranjan. That is why she is speaking like that. All allegations against me are baseless.”

