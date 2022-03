UP Elections 2022 Winners List: Constituency Wise Results

The Bharatiya Janata Party is on course to a comfortable win in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election, with chief minister Yogi Adityanath set to return as chief minister of the state for a second consecutive term. Uttar Pradesh is the most populous state that sends the maximum number of members to Parliament. With over 15 crore voters, Uttar Pradesh accounts for 80 of the Lok Sabha’s 543 seats, and a 403-member Assembly, thus making it India’s most politically significant state amid the election results today. UP has voted for all 403 seats spread over its 75 districts. The postal ballots votes were counter first, followed by the electronic voting machines (EVMs).

Yogi Adityanath on Thursday created a record of sorts by becoming the first Chief Minister from the BJP to complete a full five-year term in Uttar Pradesh. He will also be the first chief minister of Uttar Pradesh to return to power after completing a full tenure of five years. None of the previous chief ministers, including Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav - were able to return to power.

Here is the complete list of winners from each constituency:

List of Winners/Candidates in the Lead

Umar Ali Khan (SP)- Behat

Mukesh Choudhary (BJP)- Nakur

Rajeev Gumber (BJP)- Saharanpur Nagar

Ashu Malik (SP)- Saharanpur

Brijesh (BJP)- Deoband

Devender Kumar Nim (BJP)- Rampur Maniharan

Kirat Singh (BJP)- Gangoh

Nahid Hasan (SP)- Kairana

Ashraf Ali Khan (RLD)- Thana Bhawan

Persann Kumar (RLD)- Shamli

Rajpal Singh Baliyan (RLD)- Budhana

Pankaj Kumar Malik (SP)- Charthawal

Anil Kumar (RLD)- Purqazi

Kapil Dev Agarwal (BJP)- Muzaffar Nagar

Vikram Singh (BJP)- Khatauli

Chandan Chauhan (RLD)- Meerapur

Tasleem Ahmad (SP)- Najibabad

Manoj Kumar Paras (SP)- Nagina

Kunwar Sushant Singh (BJP)- Barhapur

Ashok Kumar Rana (BJP)- Dhampur

Omkumar (BJP)- Nehtaur

Swami Omvesh (SP)- Chandpur

Ram Avatar Singh (SP)- Noorpur

Kamal Akhtar (SP)- Kanth

Navab Jan (SP)- Thakurdwara

Zia Ur Rehman (SP) - Kundarki

Gulab Debi (BJP) Chandausi

Iqbal Mehmood (SP) Sambhal

Mohammad Abdullah Azam Khan (SP) Suar

Baldev Singh Aulakh (BJP) Bilaspur

Rajbala Singh (BJP) Milak

Rajeev Kumar (BJP) Dhanaura

Samarpal Singh (SP) Naugawan Sadat

Mehboob Ali (SP) Amroha

Mahendra (BJP) Hasanpur

Ghulam Mohammad (RLD) Siwalkhas

Atul Pradhan (SP) Sardhana

Dinesh (BJP) Hastinapur

Shahid Manzoor (SP) Kithore

Amit Agarwal (BJP) Meerut Cantt

Rafiq Ansari (SP) Meerut

Dr Somendra Singh Tomar (BJP) Meerut South

Ajay Kumar (RLD) Chhaprauli

Yogesh Dhama (BJP) Baghpat

Nandkishor (BJP) Loni

Ajit Pal Tyagi (BJP) Muradnagar

Sunil Kumar Sharma (BJP) Sahibabad

Atul Garg (BJP) Ghaziabad

Dr Manju Shiwach (BJP) Modi Nagar

Dharmesh Singh Tomar (BJP )Dholana

Vijaypal (Aadhti) (BJP) Hapur

Harendra Singh (BJP) Garhmukteshwar

Pankaj Singh (BJP) Noida

Tejpal Singh Nagar (BJP) Dadri

Dhirendra Singh (BJP) Jewar

Lakshmi Raj (BJP) Sikandrabad

Pradeep Kumar Chaudhary (BJP) Bulandshahr

Devendra Singh Lodhi (BJP) Syana

Sanjay Kumar Sharma (BJP) Anupshahr

Chandrapal Singh (BJP) Debai

Anil Kumar (BJP) Shikarpur

Minakshi Singh (BJP) Khurja

Anoop Singh Alias Anoop Pradhan Valmeeki (BJP) Khair

Thakur Jaiveer Singh (BJP) Barauli

Sandeep Kumar Singh (BJP) Atrauli

Ravendra Pal Singh (BJP) Chharra

Anil Parashar (BJP) Koil

Mukta Raja (BJP) Aligarh

Rajkumar Sahyogi (BJP) Iglas

Laxmi Narayan (BJP) Chhata

Rajesh Chaudhary (BJP) Mant

Meghshyam (BJP) Goverdhan

Shrikant Sharma (BJP) Mathura

Puran Prakash (BJP) Baldev

Dr Dharmpal Singh (BJP) Etmadpur

Dr G S Dharmesh (BJP) Agra Cantt

Yogendra Upadhyaya (BJP) Agra South

Purushottam Khandelwal (BJP) Agra North

Baby Rani Maurya (BJP) Agra Rural

Babulal (BJP) Fatehpur Sikri

Bhagwan Singh Kushwaha (BJP) Kheragarh

Chhotey Lal Verma (BJP) Fatehabad

Rani Pakshalika Singh (BJP) Bah

Manish Asija (BJP) Firozabad

Mukesh Verma (SP) Shikohabad

Sarvesh Singh (SP) Sirsaganj

Devendra Singh (BJP) Kasganj

Hariom (BJP) Amanpur

Nadira Sultan (SP) Patiyali

Satyapal Singh Rathore (BJP) Aliganj

Vipin Kumar David (BJP) Etah

Virendra Singh Lodhi (BJP) Marhara

Sanjeev Kumar (BJP) Jalesar

Jayveer Singh (BJP) Mainpuri

Akhilesh Yadav (SP) Karhal

Ramkhiladi Singh (SP) Gunnaur

Ashutosh Maurya Alias Raju (SP) Bisauli

Brajesh Yadav (SP) Sahaswan

Harish Chandra (BJP) Bilsi

Mahesh Chandra Gupta (BJP) Badaun

Himanshu Yadav (SP) Shekhupur

Rajeev Singh Alias Babbu Bhaiya (BJP) Dataganj

Rajeev Singh Alias Babbu Bhaiya (BJP) Dataganj Ataur Rehman (SP) Baheri

Dr D. C. Verma (BJP) Meerganj

Shazil Islam Ansari (SP) Bhojipura

Dr M. P. Arya (BJP) Nawabganj

Prof. Shyam Bihari Lal (BJP) Faridpur

Dr Raghavendra Sharma (BJP) Bithari Chainpur

Dr Arun Kumar (BJP) Bareilly

Sanjeev Agarwal (BJP) Bareilly Cantt

Dharmpal Singh (BJP) Aonla

Sanjay Singh Gangwar (BJP) Pilibhit

Jaydrath Alias Pravaktanand (BJP) Barkhera

Baburam (BJP) Puranpur

Vivek Kumar Verma (BJP) Bisalpur

Manvendra Singh (BJP) Dadraul

Harvinder Kumar Sahni Alias Romi Sahni (BJP) Palia

Shashank Verma (BJP) Nighasan

Shashank Trivedi (BJP) Maholi

Rakesh Rathour (BJP) Sitapur

Anil Kumar Verma (SP) Laharpur

Nirmal Verma (BJP) Biswan

Gyan Tiwari (BJP) Sevata

Manish Rawat (BJP) Sidhauli

Ramkrishna Bhargava (BJP) Misrikh

Madhavendra Pratap Singh (BJP) Sawaijpur

Rajni Tiwari (BJP) Shahabad

Rajni Tiwari (BJP) Shahabad Nitin Agarwal (BJP) Hardoi

Shyam Prakash (BJP) Gopamau

Prabhash Kumar (BJP) Sandi

Ashish Kumar Singh (Ashu) (BJP) Bilgram-Mallanwan

Rampal Verma (BJP) Balamau

Alka Singh (BJP) Sandila

Pankaj Gupta (BJP) Unnao

Ashutosh Shukla (BJP) Bhagwantnagar

Anil Kumar Singh (BJP) Purwa

Jai Devi (BJP) Malihabad

Yogesh Shukla (BJP) Bakshi Kaa Talab

Rajeshwar Singh (BJP) Sarojini Nagar

Armaan Khan (SP) Lucknow West

Dr Neeraj Bora (BJP) Lucknow North

Ashutosh Tandon (Gopal Ji) (BJP) Lucknow East

Ravidas Mehrotra (SP) Lucknow Central

Brajesh Pathak (BJP) Lucknow Cantt

Amresh Kumar (BJP) Mohanlalganj

Shyam Sunder (SP) Bachhrawan

Mayankeshwar Sharan Singh (BJP) Tiloi

Rahul Rajpoot (SP) Harchandpur

Aditi Singh (BJP) Rae Bareli

Ashok Kumar (BJP) Salon

Devendra Pratap Singh (SP) Sareni

Manoj Kumar Pandey (SP) Unchahar

Suresh Kumar (BJP) Jagdishpur

Maharaji Prajapati (SP) Amethi

Rajesh Kumar Gautam (BJP) Kadipur

Dr Surabhi (ADS) Kaimganj

Sushil Kumar Shakya (BJP) Amritpur

Major Sunil Dutt Dwivedi (BJP) Farrukhabad

Nagendra Singh Rathour (BJP) Bhojpur

Archana Pandey (BJP) Chhibramau

Kailash Rajput (BJP) Tirwa

Asim Arun (BJP) Kannauj

Shivpal Singh Yadav (SP) Jaswantnagar

Sarita (BJP) Etawah

Raghvendra Kumar Singh (SP) Bharthana

Rekha Verma (SP) Bidhuna

Pradeep Kumar Yadav (SP) Dibiyapur

Gudiya Katheriya (BJP) Auraiya

Pratibha Shukla (BJP) Akbarpur-Raniya

Mohit Sonkar (BJP) Bilhaur

Neelima Katiyar (BJP) Kalyanpur

Surendra Maithani (BJP) Govindnagar

Haji Irfan Solanki (SP) Sishamau

Amitabh Bajpai (SP) Arya Nagar

Mahesh Kumar Trivedi (BJP) Kidwai Nagar

Satish Mahana (BJP) Maharajpur

Saroj (ADS) Ghatampur

Mool Chandra Singh (BJP) Madhaugarh

Vinod Chaturvedi (SP) Kalpi

Gauri Shankar (BJP) Orai

Rajeev Singh (Parichha) BJP Babina

Ravi Sharma (BJP) Jhansi Nagar

Rashmi Arya (ADS) Mauranipur

Jawahar Lal Rajput (BJP) Garautha

Ramratan Kushwaha (BJP) Lalitpur

Manohar Lal (BJP) Mehroni

Dr Manoj Kumar (BJP) Hamirpur

Manisha (BJP) Rath

Rakesh Kumar Goswami (BJP) Mahoba

Brij Bhushan Rajput (BJP) Charkhari

Ramkesh Nishad (BJP) Tindwari

Vishambhar Singh (SP) Baberu

Ommani Varma (BJP) Naraini

Prakash Dwivedi (BJP) Banda

Anil Kumar Anil Pradhan (SP) Chitrakoot

Rajendra Singh Patel (BJP) Jahanabad

Jay Kumar Singh Jaiki (ADS) Bindki

Chandra Prakash (SP) Fatehpur

Vikas Gupta (BJP) Ayah Shah

Usha Maurya (SP) Husainganj

Krishna Paswan (BJP) Khaga

Aradhana Mishra, Mona (INC) Rampur Khas

Vinod Kumar (JDL) Babaganj

Raghuraj Pratap Singh (JDL) Kunda

Jeet Lal (ADS) Bishwavnathganj

Rajendra Kumar (BJP) Pratapgarh

Ram Singh (SP) Patti

Guru Prasad Maurya (BJP) Phaphamau

Praveen Patel (BJP) Phulpur

Hakim Lal Bind (SP) Handia

Sandeep Singh (SP) Meja

Piyush Ranjan Nishad (BJP) Karachhana

Sidharth Nath Singh (BJP) Allahabad West

Harshvardhan Bajpai (BJP) Allahabad North

Nand Gopal Gupta (Nandi) (BJP) Allahabad South

Vachaspati (ADS) Bara

Raj Mani (BJP) Koraon

Sakendra Pratap (BJP) Kursi

Dharmraj Singh Yadav (SP) Barabanki

Satish Chandra Sharma (BJP) Dariyabad

Ram Chandra Yadav (BJP) Rudauli

Dinesh Rawat (BJP) Haidergarh

Awadhesh Prasad (SP) Milkipur

Amit Singh Chauhan (BJP) Bikapur

Ved Prakash (BJP) Ayodhya WINS

Abhay Singh (SP) Goshainganj

Abhay Singh (SP) Goshainganj Ram Murti Verma (SP) Tanda

Saroj Sonkar (BJP) Balha

Ram Niwas Verma (ADS) Nanpara

Mariya (SP) Matera

Sureshwar Singh (BJP) Mahasi

Anupma Jaiswal (BJP) Bahraich

Subhash Tripathi (BJP) Payagpur

Anand Kumar (SP) Kaiserganj

Indrani Devi (SP) Bhinga

Kailash Nath (BJP) Tulsipur

Dr. Shiv Pratap Yadav (SP) Gainsari

Rampratap Verma Alias Shashikant Verma (BJP) Utraula

Vinay Kumar (BJP) Mehnaun

Prateek Bhushan Singh (BJP) Gonda

Bawan Singh (BJP) Katra Bazar

Ajay (BJP) Colonelganj

Prem Nrayan Pandey (BJP) Tarabganj

Ramapati Shastri (BJP) Mankapur

Prabhat Kumar Verma (BJP) Gaura

Vinay Verma (ADS) Shohratgarh

Shyamdhani Rahi (BJP) Kapilvastu

Jai Pratap Singh (BJP) Bansi

Mata Prasad Pandey (SP) Itwa

Saiyada Khatoon (SP) Doomariyaganj

Ajay Singh (BJP) Harraiya

Kavindra Chaudhary (SP) Kaptanganj

Dudhram (SBSPA) Mahadewa

Virendra Chaudhary (INC)- Pharenda

Jay Mangal (BJP)- Maharajganj

Fateh Bahadur (BJP)- Caimpiyarganj

Mahendra Pal Singh (BJP)- Pipraich

Adityanath (BJP)- Gorakhpur Urban

Bipin Singh (BJP) Gorakhpur Rural

Pradeep Shukla (BJP) Sahajanwa

Shriram Chauhan (BJP)- Khajani

Sarvan Kumar Nishad (BJP)- Chauri-Chaura

Dr Vimlesh Paswan (BJP)- Bansgaon

Rajesh Tripathi (BJP)- Chillupar

Viveka Nand Pandey (NISHAD)- Khadda

Manish Kumar Alias Mantu (BJP)- Padrauna

Asim Kumar (BJP)- Tamkuhi Raj

Surendra Kumar Kushwaha (BJP)- Fazilnagar

Panchanand Pathak (P.N. Pathak) (BJP)- Kushinagar

Mohan (BJP)- Hata

Vinay Prakash (BJP)- Ramkola

Jai Prakash Nishad (BJP)- Rudrapur

Shalabh Mani Tripathi (BJP)- Deoria

Surya Pratap Shahi (BJP)- Pathardeva

Surendra Chaurasia (BJP)- Rampur Karkhana

Sabhakunwar (BJP)- Bhatpar Rani

Bijaylaxmi Gautam (BJP)- Salempur

Deepak Kumar Mishr (BJP)- Barhaj

Bechai (SP)- Lalganj

Ram Bilash Chauhan (BJP)- Madhuban

Dara Singh Chauhan (SP)- Ghosi

Rajendra Kumar (SP) Muhammadabad-Gohna

Abbas Ansari (SBSPA) Mau

Ziyauddin Rizvi (SP) Sikanderpur

Jai Prakash Anchal (SP) Bairia

Ramesh Chandra Mishra (BJP) Badlapur

Ramesh (NISHAD) Shahganj

Lucky Yadav (SP) Malhani

Pankaj (SP) Mungra Badshahpur

Dr Ragini (SP) Machhlishahr

Dr R.K. Patel (ADS) Mariyahu

Jagdish Narayan (SBSPA) Zafrabad

Tufani Saroj (SP) Kerakat

Bedi (SBSPA) Jakhanian

Om Prakash Rajbhar (SBSPA) Zahoorabad

Ramesh Jaiswal (BJP) Mughalsarai

Prabhu Narayan Yadav (SP) Sakaldiha

Sushil Singh (BJP) Saiyadraja

Awadhesh Kumar Singh (BJP) Pindra

Tribhuwan Ram (BJP) Ajagara

Anil Rajbhar (BJP) Shivpur

Ravindra Jaiswal (BJP) Varanasi North

Dr Neelkanth Tiwari (BJP) Varanasi South

Saurabh Srivastava (BJP) Varanasi Cantt

Neel Ratan Singh (BJP) Sevapuri

Zahid (SP) Bhadohi

Vipul Dubey (NISHAD) Gyanpur

Dinanath Bhashkar (BJP) Aurai

Rahul Prakash Kol (ADS) Chhanbey

Ratnakar Mishra (BJP) Mirzapur

Dr Vinod Kumar Bind (NISHAD) Majhawan

Anurag Singh (BJP) Chunar

Rama Shankar Singh (BJP) Marihan

Dr Anil Kumar Maurya (BJP) Ghorawal

Bhupesh Chaubey (BJP) Robertsganj

Sanjeev Kumar (BJP) Obra

Ramdular (BJP) Duddhi

