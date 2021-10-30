UP Elections: 6 Suspended BSP MLAs to Join Samajwadi Party Today in Presence of Akhilesh Yadav

Six rebel MLAs of the Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) will officially join the Samajwadi Party on Saturday in the presence of party chief Akhilesh Yadav at SP headquarters in Lucknow. The rebel BSP MLAs were already been suspended by Mayawati after they sided with SP during the Rajya Sabha polls.

The six BSP rebels, who are expected to join the Samajwadi Party, are - Hargovind Bhargav, Haji Mujtaba Siddiqui, Hakim Lal Bind, Aslam Raini, Sushma Patel, and Aslam Chaudhary. Sources have revealed that one more MLA of Apna Dal (S), which is a BJP ally, may switch over to Samajwadi Party soon. The Apna Dal (S) MLA, who is speculated to join SP soon, is said to be Dr. RK Verma, who had worn a red cap during the recent elections of Deputy Speaker of Uttar Pradesh assembly and had even cross voted for an SP candidate. However, sources suggest that Verma may officially join SP in a function in the Pratapgarh area later on.

The rebel BSP MLAs had met Akhilesh Yadav last year after cross-voting during the Rajya Sabha elections after which they were suspended from the party. The BSP rebel MLAs had even met Akhilesh Yadav in June this year.

Mayawati had lashed out at SP after the meeting and had called it a “drama". “The Samajwadi Party is propagating in the media that some BSP MLAs are switching over to SP, which is a hoax. Those MLAs were suspended a long ago from the BSP for defeating the son of a Dalit in the Rajya Sabha elections due to connivance with the SP and an industrialist,” the BSP chief had stated in a string of tweets then.

“By the way, this new drama of SP, done yesterday to publicize in the media about meeting the suspended MLAs of BSP, etc., seems more like a maneuver done for the election of a president and block chief after the panchayat elections. The BSP has emerged as a party of people’s aspirations, which will continue to be the case," she had said.

