UP Polls Phase 7: PM Modi Holds Mega Roadshow in Varanasi, Offers Prayers at Kashi Vishwanath Temple

Showering flower petals and with folded hands, scores of people in Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his roadshow on Friday. The mega roadshow was led by the Prime Minister in his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi, which will vote in the seventh and last phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections on March 7.

He began the roadshow after garlanding a statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at Maldahiya crossing. Earlier in the day, he addressed a rally in neighboring Mirzapur.

The crowd chanted slogans such as “Jai Shri Ram" and “Har Har Mahadev", and showered rose petals as Prime Minister Modi’s convoy moved through the holy city to cover a distance of a little over three kilometers. He was seen wearing a saffron cap and a “gamcha" (towel) around the neck. According to the planned route, the roadshow ended close to the recently renovated Kashi Vishwanath complex, where the Prime Minister also offered prayers.

Modi had begun his first roadshow in Varanasi from the same spot after filing his nomination papers for the 2014 Lok Sabha election. BJP city president Vidyasagar Rai said PM Modi will stay the night at the Diesel Locomotive Works (DLW) guesthouse.

Modi’s roadshow will cover the three assembly segments of Cantonment, Varanasi North and Varanasi South. PM Modi will wind up his trip on Saturday with a rally in Khajuria village under the Rohaniya assembly seat, also addressing there people from the other five assembly segments under the Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency, Rai said.

During an earlier stay at the DLW guesthouse, Modi had written in the visitors’ book that it reminded him of his childhood days when he used to vend tea at Vadnagar railway station in Gujarat.

(with inputs from PTI)

