UP Elections: Previous Govts 'Pariwarvadi', BJP Needed to Keep State Riot-free, Says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that a BJP government was necessary in Uttar Pradesh to keep the state riot-free, keep women free from fear and send criminals to jail.

Addressing his first physical rally in Saharanpur, he said the BJP government in the state was required so that the poor continue to get free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh in good hospitals.

The BJP government is also needed so that money given under the PM Kisan Yojana keeps going into bank accounts of small farmers, he said.

Modi also took a jibe at rivals and asked should Yogi ji send criminals and mafias to “mahal" (palace) instead of sending them to jails.

Modi said earlier governments ‘could not see or think beyond family’.

Attacking rivals, he also said that vaccines would be sold on streets if ‘dynastic parties’ would have been in power in Uttar Pradesh.

“People have decided to vote for those who develop UP. Those who keep UP riots-free, those who keep our mothers and daughters free of fear, those who keep criminals in jail, people will vote for them," Modi said at a rally in Saharanpur.

Modi targeted the Samajwadi Party and its allies, termed them as “ghor- parivarvadi log".

He also heaped accusations on Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav and his ally Jayant Chaudhary of the Rashtriya Lok Dal without naming them.

“Earlier governments had no vision because of ‘parivarvaad’ (nepotism). They could not see or think beyond family. They did not worry about you but only ran everything via mafias. We bring permanent solutions and want every citizen to live with self-respect," he said.

With inputs from IANS, PTI

