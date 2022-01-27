'No Exodus from Kairana, Well-to-do Families Moved Out for Trade': SP's Take as Amit Shah Meets 'Victims' Before UP Polls

Samajwadi Party leader Ghulam Mohammed on Thursday said that “there is no exodus” of Hindus from Kairana and that the BJP was “creating issues.” Union Minister Amit Shah, during his door-to-door campaign in western Uttar Pradesh, on January 22 visited the “affected families" who have returned after chief minister Yogi Adityanath came to power. BJP leaders had alleged that a large number of Hindus were forced to migrate from the area due to threats during the Samajwadi Party rule, making it a big poll issue in 2017.

The Union Home Minister met the “victim" families who have returned to Kairana after the BJP came to power. “They said that they do not have any fear now, and they are peacefully doing their business activities," Shah said.

आज पश्चिम उत्तर प्रदेश के कैराना में घर-घर जाकर संपर्क किया और भाजपा को पुनः प्रचंड बहुमत के साथ चुनने की अपील की।कभी पलायान के डर से सहमी इन आँखों में आज सुरक्षा का भाव और आत्मसम्मान का गौरव देखकर मन को बहुत खुशी हुई। #हर_घर_भाजपा pic.twitter.com/9CUR1eHKi2 — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) January 22, 2022

Mohammed, however, told News18.com that some “well-to-do” families moved to other places for business and stressed that it was not exodus.

#EXCLUSIVE | #BattleForUP | SP Neta claims ‘No exodus in Kairana’. SP’s Ghulam Mohammad exclusively tell CNN-News18 that ‘Kairana issue was created by BJP.’@pragyakaushika shares details with @toyasingh pic.twitter.com/xvLnrvCWwL— News18 (@CNNnews18) January 27, 2022

Kairana will see Iqra Chaudhary pitted against her controversial brother and sitting Samajwadi Party MLA Nahid Hasan for the assembly election in one of the most keenly-watched constituencies in Uttar Pradesh. The 27-year-old Iqra had filed her nomination as an independent candidate on January 21 and her candidature has been approved, according to the Election Commission.

Kairana in Shamli district had grabbed headlines following the riots in adjoining Muzaffarnagar in 2013. Several Hindu families were reported to have migrated from Kairana during 2014-2016 allegedly due to harassment by members of another community when the Samajwadi Party was in power in the state. While the BJP stormed into power after the 2017 elections, the Kairana seat was won by SP’s Nahid Hasan. Kairana goes to poll on February 10 during the first phase of the elections in Uttar Pradesh and results will be declared on March 10.

