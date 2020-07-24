POLITICS

1-MIN READ

UP Governor Anandiben Patel Gets Additional Charge of Madhya Pradesh

File photo of Governor of UP Anandiben Patel. (Credit: Twitter)

Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon passed away on Tuesday.

  • PTI New Delhi
  • Last Updated: July 24, 2020, 6:35 PM IST
Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel has been given charge of Madhya Pradesh until the appointment of regular incumbent, an official communiqué issued by Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon had died on Tuesday.

“Consequent upon the demise of Lal Ji Tandon, Governor of Madhya Pradesh, the President of India is pleased to appoint Anandiben Patel, Governor of Uttar Pradesh to discharge the functions of the Governor of Madhya Pradesh, in addition to her own duties, until regular arrangements for the office of the Governor of Madhya Pradesh are made,” it said.

