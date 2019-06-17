English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
UP Governor Ram Naik Accepts Resignations of 3 Ministers
Resignations of S P Singh Baghel, Rita Bahuguna Joshi and Satyadev Pachauri have been accepted. Baghel won from Agra, while Joshi and Pachauri won from Allahabad and Kanpur, respectively.
File photo of Rita Bahuguna Joshi.
Loading...
Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik has accepted resignations of three ministers, who resigned after they won the Lok Sabha polls.
"Resignations of S P Singh Baghel, Rita Bahuguna Joshi and Satyadev Pachauri have been accepted," according to an official release issued by the Raj Bhavan here. Baghel won from Agra, while Joshi and Pachauri won from Allahabad and Kanpur, respectively.
On recommendations of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the departments held by these ministers were allotted to other ministers.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
"Save the Saviours" : What Protesting Doctors Demand
-
Thursday 13 June , 2019
Is this Viral Video of Foreigners Dancing to 'Lollypop Lagelu', Actually From London?
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
Everest Traffic Jam: Delhi Mountaineer Recalls Horror of Getting Stranded in Death Zone
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
Exclusive: First Pictures of AN-32 Plane Found in Arunachal
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
Water Scarcity in India: Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Maharashtra Affected
"Save the Saviours" : What Protesting Doctors Demand
Thursday 13 June , 2019 Is this Viral Video of Foreigners Dancing to 'Lollypop Lagelu', Actually From London?
Tuesday 11 June , 2019 Everest Traffic Jam: Delhi Mountaineer Recalls Horror of Getting Stranded in Death Zone
Tuesday 11 June , 2019 Exclusive: First Pictures of AN-32 Plane Found in Arunachal
Tuesday 11 June , 2019 Water Scarcity in India: Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Maharashtra Affected
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani Are Separated by Distance Not by Emotion in Kabir Singh Song Tera Ban Jaunga
- Boxing Champ Amir Khan Offers to Help Pakistan Players Get Fit
- Elon Musk Tweets That He 'Deleted Twitter Account', is Now 'Daddy DotCom'
- This Couple’s Combined India-Pakistan Jersey at World Cup is Why We Love Cricket
- Sudan-Bound Turkish Airlines Flight Returned to Istanbul After a Passenger Creates Ruckus Midair
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results