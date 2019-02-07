As part of its commitment for the conservation of cattle, the Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday proposed an amount of Rs 247.60 crore for maintenance and construction of 'gaushalas' (cow shelters) in the rural areas. The decision was announced while presenting the state budget of Rs.4.79 lakh crore."A special cess has been imposed on liquor sales in the state. Out of the cess, an estimated revenue of Rs 165 crore will be utilised for maintenance of stray cattle of the state. Rs 247.60 crore has been proposed for maintenance and construction of 'gaushalas' (cow shelters) in the rural areas," state Finance Minister Rajesh Agarwal said in the assembly.An arrangement of Rs 200 crore for 'kanha gaushala' and destitute cattle shelter scheme in urban areas have been made. For implementation of the Deendayal Upadhyaya Small Dairy Scheme, a provision of Rs 64 crore has been made to set up 10,000 units.For implementation of the Deendayal Upadhyaya Small Dairy Scheme, a provision of Rs 64 crore has been made to set up 10,000 units.A budgetary provision of Rs 56 crore has been made for the establishment of a new dairy in Mathura and Rs 5 crore has been allocated for financial year 2019-20 for various programme under the Uttar Pradesh Dairy Policy, 2018.A proposal of Rs 93 crore is there for strengthening, restructuring and expansion of milk unions and societies, training, technical inputs, cattle breeding and health schemes.Speaking to media after the budget presentation, UP CM Yogi Adityanath said, "This is a historic budget with 12.62% increase in the budget for PWD and 11% increase in the irrigation schemes, keeping in mind the farmer issues. This is probably for the first time post independence that upgradation of police department as a whole has not been ignored and we have increased the budget for it by 42.24% for 2019-20."The annual budget, presented by state Finance Minister Rajesh Agarwal, is 12 per cent higher than the previous year's budget of Rs. 4,28,384.52 crore.The government has allocated Rs 125 crore for development of Braj as pilgrimage, while Rs 101 crore has been assigned for boosting tourism in Ayodhya. Among other places to be developed as tourism spots, Rs 27 crore has been give for Garhmukteshwar, while Lahartara Talab Kabir Sthal and birthplace of Guru Ravidas Govardhanpur and Rishi Bhardwaj Ashram in Prayagraj along with Bijli Pasi Qila in Lucknow will also be revamped.For the development of rural areas, the UP government has allocated Rs 6,240 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna (Gramin). Also, Rs 3,488 crores has been allocated for Rashtriya Gramin Rozgar Guarantee Yojna (MNREGA). Rs 3,000 crore has been allocated for drinking water pipeline in Bundelkhad and Vindhya area, while Rs 2,954 crore has been assigned for National Rural Drinking Water Programme and Rs 1,393 crore for Rashtriya Gramin Ajeevika Mission.Keeping in mind the population living in rural areas, specially farmers, the Yogi Adityanath government has also allocated Rs 6,000 crore for Swatch Bharat Mission (Gramin), while Rs 25 crore has been given for Yuvak Mangal Dal Scheme to promote sports and creative work among the rural youth. Rs 17,217 crore was allocated for the second phase of Middle Ganga nehar irrigation scheme, Rs 122 crore for Bansagar scheme and Rs 500 crore for Kanhar Irrigation scheme. A sum of Rs 953 crore was also allocated for Arjun Sahayak Pariyojna.With development on its mind, the UP Government has allocated Rs 1,194 crore for Purvanchal Expressway, while Rs 1,000 crore was allocated for Bundelkhand expressway. A budget of Rs 1,000 crore was also allocated for Gorakhpur Link Expressway. Rs 500 crore was allotted for the development of Defence Corridor. The government has also announced Rs 758 crore for smart city project, while Rs 5,156 crore were allocated for PM Urban Housing scheme.The UP Government has also allocated Rs 700 crore for 36 new police stations, training centers and barracks. Another Rs 700 crore has been allocated for construction of Type A and B houses for policemen. Seven new police lines will be established with Rs 400 crore, while Rs 204 crore was assigned for upgradation of police.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.