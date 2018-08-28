UP Govt Approves Construction of Boundaries of Ramlila Grounds, Gets Flak from Opposition

The Yogi Adityanath cabinet approved the budget for construction of boundaries of Ramlila grounds across the state and allocated funds in the supplementary budget announced on Monday. Along with boundaries of Ramlila Grounds, cow shelters were also included in the supplementary budget.The announcement is being seen as an effort to woo voters ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.The previous government of Samajwadi Party (SP) had in a similar fashion approved funds for graveyards and had received flak from the BJP.The Opposition has alleged that the government is trying to give the issue a communal colour for political mileage.Attacking the state government, senior Samajwadi Party leader Juhi Singh said, “There has been a lot of negative propaganda against the Samajwadi Party regarding the boundary of graveyards. The SP government built boundaries of graveyards and grounds on the land of gram panchayat just to save itself from any kind of encroachment, but the issue was publicised in a negative way against us.”Singh added that the present state government must take action against those MLAs who are grabbing the land.Congress also accused the BJP-government of communalising such issues.Surendra Rajput, Congress spokesperson, said, “There should be one rule for building the boundaries of all the social places, whether it is the graveyard, the Ramlila ground or the cremation ground. But the people of Bharatiya Janata Party want to give it a communal colour, which is not acceptable.”BJP Spokesperson Manish Shukla maintained that the decision by the government was a welcome step and would prevent encroachment.“The Ramlila Grounds in the state are often encroached and this step will stop any kind of encroachment of the public land. There have been encroachments in the past, but the boundary of the Ramlila grounds will ensure safety of the land,” Shukla said.He added that the government would continue undertake development activities for the people of the state.