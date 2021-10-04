UP Govt Asks Lucknow Airport Not to Allow Arrival of Chhattisgarh CM, Punjab Dy CM

To prevent more political stalwarts from arriving at Uttar Pradesh, the Yogi Adityanath-led UP government has requested the Lucknow airport authority not to allow the arrival of the Chhattisgarh chief minister and the Punjab deputy CM.

The duo had announced plans to visit Lakhimpur Kheri, in view of the violence that erupted there.

Eight people were killed on Sunday as violence erupted during a farmers' protest, claiming the lives of both farmers and BJP workers ahead of a visit to Lakhimpur by Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya.

"After the incident in Lakhimpur, the district magistrate has imposed prohibitory orders there to maintain law and order. It is requested that you should not allow Chhattisgarh CM and Punjab deputy CM at the CCS Airport in Lucknow," Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Awanish Kumar Awasthi said in a letter dated October 3 to the Airport Authority of India.

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel and Punjab Deputy CM Sukhjinder S Randhawa had announced that they would visit Lakhimpur on Monday.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra took a flight from Delhi around 8:30pm after learning of the incident and landed in Lucknow with Congress Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda at 10pm. She had a plan to go to Lakhimpur Kheri the next morning but changed the plan after the Congress learnt of the administration’s decision to put prohibitory orders and not allow entry to any politicians.

Priyanka and Hooda managed to leave the residence of Congress leader Sheila Kaul before midnight despite police presence outside the house and proceeded for Lakhimpur. Mid-way, the police tried to stop Priyanka’s cavalcade but she changed her car to move ahead. There were also heated arguments of Priyanka and Hooda with the cops en route.

Finally, police was able to stop Priyanka’s car in Sitapur district and detained her along with Hooda. Priyanka argued with the cops asking for a warrant to be produced for her detention. She also questioned if visiting the victim families in Lakhimpur was a crime and why she was being stopped from doing so. Rahul Gandhi tweeted on Monday saying he knows “Priyanka will not back off and the UP government was scared of her.”

