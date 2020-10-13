'UP Govt Exposed before HC': SP on Linking Hathras Incident to Naxal and Bhim Army

The Samajwadi Party attacked the UP government over linking the Hathras incident to naxals and Bhim army saying that it was a mere drama’s script without any evidence to back the claim. The attack comes after the High Court reprimanded the police for cremating the body of gangrape victim and handling the case.

SP Spokesperson Sunil Singh Sajan said that the lies of Yogi Government over Hathras issue stand exposed in the High Court. Sajan alleged the Yogi government of protecting the criminals and siding with the rapists.

Family members of the 19-year-old Dalit woman who died after allegedly being raped by four upper caste men in Hathras appeared before the Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court on Monday, which fixed November 2 as the next date of hearing. They were heard by the Bench of Justices Pankaj Mithal and Rajan Roy.

“The Yogi Adityanath government was exposed before the High Court in the Hathras case. The state government, which had linked the incident to the caste based riots, Bhim Army funding and sometimes the Naxal connection, did not discuss any of these three issues in the court as the government was only writing the script of a drama and they had no evidence in the matter,” Sajan alleged.

The woman’s parents and siblings recorded their statements while the Additional Chief Secretary, DGP,and ADG (Law and Order) also deposed before the court, along with the Hathras DM and SP. The DM told court that the decision to cremate the body in the night was taken due to the law and order considerations and there was no pressure from the state authorities.

“The court reprimanded the inaction of the government and its officials. The court also asked if that daughter had belonged to the rich house, would you have burnt her secretly in the darkness of the night. The BJP government officials kept shouting and screaming that there was no rape with the victim, when the court asked how do you know, all the officers was silent,” Sajan said on the court hearing yesterday.

“The statement given by the government officials including Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, ADG Law and Yogi has revealed the castiest face of the Yogi government which has been giving protection to criminals, and have also stood by the side of rapists,” alleged Sajan.

The victim’s parents and siblings were brought to the court amid tight security from Hathras. The family have requested shifting out of UP.

"We have requested that the case be shifted out of UP. We have also requested the court to provide security for the family till the trial is complete, regardless of the fact whether the case goes to the Supreme Court," Seema Kushwaha, the family's lawyer said.