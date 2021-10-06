UP Govt Gives Permission to Political Parties to Visit Lakhimpur Kheri

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government has now granted permission to all political parties to visit Lakhimpur Kheri, where eight people died as violence erupted during a farmers' protest three days back. However, only five people will be allowed at a time, a top official said here.

Earlier in the day, the state government had denied permission to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his visit to the violence-hit district, and an official spokesperson had said that no one would be allowed to go there to vitiate the atmosphere. "Permission has been given to political parties to visit Lakhimpur. Only five people will be allowed," Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Home, Awanish Kumar Awasthi told .

