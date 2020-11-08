UP Govt May Hold Panchayat Elections in February Next Year, Delimitation Process to Start from Tomorrow

The Uttar Pradesh government is expected to conduct the panchayat polls in the state in February next year, before the UP board examination begins.

Meanwhile, the process of delimitation of gram panchayats in Gautam Budh Nagar, Gonda, Sambhal and Moradabad districts will begin from Monday. Additional Chief Secretary Panchayati Raj, Manoj Kumar Singh, has issued orders for the same.

The gazette notification of the reorganisation of panchayats will be done by December 18.

Singh has set the timetable for delimitation in the four districts and proposals will be taken from Monday onwards to November 20 in relation to the reorganisation of the three-tier gram panchayats.

For the reorganisation and delimitation of gram panchayats from November 21-25, the final publication of the proposal prepared at the district level will be done.

Objections will be received by December 2 on final publication. After this, final recommendations on all application forms will be sent to the Panchayat Directorate by December 6 and a notification will be issued from December 7 to 13. The gazette notification of the same will be issued from December 14 to 18.

According to the information, by the end of the year, the revision of the voter list of panchayats will also be completed. Significantly, the tenure of three-tier panchayats in the state will be completed on December 25 next month. From March this year, preparations for elections could not start in time due to the circumstances of COVID19 and then lockdown.