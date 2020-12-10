UP Govt Planning to Introduce New Tenancy Law to Reduce Disputes Between Tenants, Landlords

Lucknow: In a bid to protect the tenant's interests along with those of the landlord, the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh Government is planning to introduce new laws regarding the tenancy. Once the proposed laws are introduced, the disputes between landlords and tenants will end to a large extent, and it would be easily ascertained how many people are giving houses on rent in the state, the government has claimed.

The Housing Department has issued a draft of the Uttar Pradesh Urban Complexes Renting Regulations Ordinance-2020. It has also sought suggestions from the public for a new tenancy law.

For this, the official website http://awas.up.nic.in and the website of the Awas Bandhu has been uploaded on www.awasbandhu.in. People can give their suggestions till December 20. Principal Secretary Housing Deepak Kumar has asked for suggestions on this draft issued and said that the tenancy regulations ordinance is being considered. People can give their suggestions by reading the draft.

The law has been drafted under the supervision of Adityanath and has received in-principle approval. With the implementation of the tenancy law, the government will also constitute a rent authority in the state.

According to the officials of the housing department, many things have been taken care of in the new law, including the most important condition of increasing the annual rent. Under the existing agreement, the owner increases 10% rent every year. But after the new law comes, 5 percent annual rent will be increased on residential properties and 7 percent on non-residential properties. In the new law, there will be a rule for the tenant that he has to take care of the living place. The tenant will be responsible for the breakdown in the rented property. There will also be a provision in the law that if the tenant is unable to pay the rent for two months, the landlord can remove it.

After the enactment of the new law, no landlord will be able to keep tenants without agreement in Uttar Pradesh. Also, the landlord will have to inform the tenant to the rent authority. Under the new law, landlords will have to give a written contract letter to the renting authority within three months in relation to the tenancy. The motive behind this is security.