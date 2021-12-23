CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#ProKabaddiLeague#Movies#Coronavirus#BiggBoss15#Bollywood
Home » News » Politics » UP Govt Probe into Ayodhya Land 'Scam' an Eyewash, SC Should Intervene: Priyanka
1-MIN READ

UP Govt Probe into Ayodhya Land 'Scam' an Eyewash, SC Should Intervene: Priyanka

Priyanka Gandhi said the Supreme Court should take suo motu cognizance of the matter. (Image: PTI)

Priyanka Gandhi said the Supreme Court should take suo motu cognizance of the matter. (Image: PTI)

Targeting the ruling BJP, she alleged that its leaders were committing "loot" and hurting people's faith.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday said the probe ordered by the Uttar Pradesh government into the Ayodhya land "scam" was an eyewash and demanded intervention of the Supreme Court.

Addressing a press conference here, she said the Supreme Court should take suo motu cognizance of the matter and intervene as the Ram temple in Ayodhya is being built following its order.

Targeting the ruling BJP, she alleged that its leaders were committing "loot" and hurting people's faith. The probe to be conducted by district officials is an eyewash, she said.

The state government has ordered a probe into reports of relatives of BJP leaders and government officials allegedly "usurping" land near the upcoming Ram temple in Ayodhya. Uttar Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary, Information, Navneet Sehgal told .

RELATED NEWS

.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.

Tags
first published:December 23, 2021, 15:25 IST