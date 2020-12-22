UP Govt Running Away from Debate on Kejriwal Vs Yogi Models of Education, Says Sisodia in Lucknow

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who visited Lucknow on Tuesday for a debate on government schools of Delhi vs government schools of Uttar Pradesh, attacked the Yogi Adityanath government in state and said its minister Sidharth Nath Singh was running away from the debate.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, Sisodia said, “After the formation of government, the people of UP are asking what have we achieved? Schools in Delhi were improved, fees were not increased, 80 per cent of people are getting electricity for free in Delhi while the condition of UP has changed from bad to worse. Delhi is being praised all over the world.”

The Aam Aadmi Party leader had announced that he will contest elections in UP to provide the people facilities like those in Delhi, after which Nath had openly challenged him to a debate. Sisodia said that he had come to Lucknow today to debate on State of Education Kejriwal's Delhi Moel versus Yogi's UP Model. During this, Manish Sisodia also showed videos related to the schools in Delhi.

“Sincere work has been done to change the picture of the schools in Delhi. If the picture of 10 schools in UP has changed, then the UP government should show the video. The minister's chair is lying vacant in the debate on the education model,” said Sisodia and also tweeted that he was going to visit a government school on the invitation of UP Education Minister Satish Dwivedi.

Speaking on the occasion, Manish Sisodia further said, “The fees of private schools were controlled by the Kejriwal government. I have come to talk on all the issues including electricity, water, assistance of 1 crore to the martyrs. Now the Yogi government is making excuses for UP's population. Those who work do not make excuses. If a population of 2 crore can be handled then we can also handle 24 crore people. The Yogi Government and Siddharth Nath Singh are running away from the debate. Why did you announce an open debate when you had to run?”

“People of UP want the facilities of the Kejriwal government. People will change those who make excuses for the large population. Only the Aam Aadmi Party has raised its voice against the Yogi government. Only AAP played the role of opposition against the Yogi government. The entire opposition has slept against the Yogi government,” added the Delhi deputy CM.