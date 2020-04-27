POLITICS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

UP Govt Should Wake Up to Situation in Agra, Says Akhilesh Yadav After Mayor's Letter

File photo of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav. (Image: PTI)

File photo of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav. (Image: PTI)

The letter written by the Agra Mayor was also tweeted by Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: April 27, 2020, 4:13 PM IST
Share this:

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday asked the UP government to "wake up" to the situation in Agra that has been grappling with a spike in cases of coronavirus and cited a letter written by the city mayor to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to "save Agra".

Agra Mayor Naveen Jain had written a hard-hitting letter to Adityanath on April 21, requesting him to take measures to improve healthcare facilities in the city to deal with coronavirus.

"According to Mayor, the much touted Agra model of chief minister has failed and will make Agra, Wuhan (China). No testing, no medicines and private hospitals for other diseases, no life saving kits and now mismanagement of quarantine centres is proving deadly. Wake up government," Yadav said in a tweet in Hindi.

A total of 372 cases of coronavirus were reported in Agra till Sunday.While ten people have died, 49 were treated and discharged. The number of active cases is 313.

In his letter, Jain had said, "I am writing this letter with a very sad mind that my Agra is going through a phase of excessive problems. The need is to take bold decision to save Agra, where the situation has become very serious. Hence, with folded hands, I am praying you to please save my Agra, please save it."

The letter written by the Agra Mayor was also tweeted by Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday.

The Congress leader had also said that transparency and testing were important to contain coronavirus.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India

  • Active Cases

    20,835

    +658*  

  • Total Confirmed

    27,892

    +975*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    6,185

    +271*  

  • Total DEATHS

    872

    +46*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 27 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,733,150

    +28,658*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,627,630

    +64,246*

  • Cured/Discharged

    711,144

    +29,667*  

  • Total DEATHS

    183,336

    +5,921*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres