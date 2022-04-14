UP Govt Will Make Every Effort to Realise Babasaheb's Dreams: Yogi Adityanath on Ambedkar Jayanti

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday paid tribute to BR Ambedkar on his 131st birth anniversary and stated that his works towards the welfare and upliftment of the deprived section of the society will always be the centre of inspiration. CM Yogi added that the Uttar Pradesh government will make every effort to realise the dreams of Babasaheb.

Invoking Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar at a special programme organised at the Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University, the UP CM said, “The spirit of equality, justice and fraternity that Dr Ambedkar infused in the Constitution is the result that India is moving ahead as the world’s largest democracy.”

The Prime Minister paid the highest respect to Babasaheb Ambedkar by developing places related to Babasaheb in the form of Panchtirth, he added.

The Chief Minister said that the government is providing housing to the poor and downtrodden today. Over 43 lakh people were given houses in the state to fulfil the dreams of Babasaheb. People are getting facilities of toilet, electricity and education without any discrimination.

Mentioning the struggles faced by the principal architect of the Indian Constitution, the CM said, “When Dr Ambedkar was born, there were malpractices like untouchability prevailing in the society. Babasaheb adopted the path of struggle in life, instead of running away from difficulties. This is the reason the name of Babasaheb is taken with great reverence and respect.” He urged everyone to draw inspiration from his struggles.

The Chief Minister further stated that it is the result of the efforts of Ambedkar Mahasabha that the government is working expeditiously to build a grand memorial and cultural centre of Babasaheb in Lucknow. He said that the state government will work strongly to realize Babasaheb’s dream and will contribute to building a New Uttar Pradesh of New India.

“We will have to work on all the schemes of the Central and State Governments. SC/ST scholarships were stopped before 2017, but when our government came, it was extended further. We have to make Babasaheb’s dream come true," added CM Yogi.

