‘UP Govt Working Transparently’: PM Modi on SC-monitored Probe in Lakhimpur Kheri Case

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh is open to any kind of investigation into allegations that Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni’s son ran over farmers at Lakhimpur Kheri in October last year.

In an interview to ANI a day before the first day of voting in UP, Modi said the state government is “working transparently” on the issue.

“The state government gave its consent for whatever committee Supreme Court wanted to form and for whichever judge the SC wanted for the probe. The state government is working transparently,” he said.

Violence had erupted in Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3, 2021 when farmers were protesting the visit of Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya. Four agitating farmers were run over by a vehicle and Ashish Mishra, son of Union minister of state for Home Ajay Misra, was arrested in the case. Ajay Misra is currently the MP from the Kheri Lok Sabha seat.

In November, the Supreme Court appointed retired Punjab and Haryana high court judge Rakesh Kumar Jain to monitor the probe into the violence.

